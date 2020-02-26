Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/26
0.225 AUD   +2.27%
06:24pOKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
02/24OKLO RESOURCES : SK1 Continues to Grow Along Strike and at Depth
PU
02/20OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
Oklo Resources : Trading Halt

02/26/2020 | 06:24pm EST

Market Announcement

27 February 2020

Oklo Resources Limited (ASX: OKU) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Oklo Resources Limited ('OKU') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OKU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 2 March 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 February 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

27 February 2020

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir

Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or the Company) (ASX Code: OKU) requests that an immediate trading halt be put on its securities pending an ASX announcement regarding a capital raising.

Oklo can see no reason why a trading halt should not be put on its securities.

The trading halt is requested until the commencement of trading on Monday, 2 March 2020 or upon the release of an announcement in regards to the capital raising.

Yours sincerely,

Oklo Resources Limited

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary

This announcement is authorised for release by Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:22:38 UTC
