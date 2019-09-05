Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Ltd    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.11 AUD   -12.00%
08:32pOKLO RESOURCES : $6 Million Share Placement
PU
09/03OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
08/18OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : $6 Million Share Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

6th SEPTEMBER 2019

$6 MILLION SHARE PLACEMENT

Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and institutional investors qualifying under s708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to subscribe for a placement of 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares (Share) at an issue price of $0.105 per Share to raise gross proceeds of $6 million (Placement).

Strong demand for the Placement was received from existing and new domestic and offshore investors, exceeding the targeted amount of $6 million. The Placement Shares will be issued in a single tranche using the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (45,714,286 Shares) and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A (11,428,571 Shares) and will not require shareholder approval.

Net proceeds from the Placement will primarily be used to continue exploration activities over the Company's existing projects in west Mali (Figure 1) and for general working capital purposes.

Oklo's Managing Director, Simon Taylor commented:

"The Company is delighted with the strong interest shown in this capital raising from existing shareholders, a lot of whom participated on a pro rata basis and new institutions that we welcome to our register. The Company is now well placed to continue work over its highly prospective landholdings in west Mali backed by a cash position of circa $10 million.

We look forward to further positive news flow in the months ahead from Dandoko as we advance resource definition drilling, geological modelling and metallurgical testwork at Seko and take delivery of first results from reconnaissance drilling over the nearby Selingouma and Lomona prospects. The Company also anticipates grant of the Kandiole permit in the coming quarter, which is strategically located 10km from B2Gold's Fekola Mine (7.1Moz) and IAMGold's Boto Project (2.6Moz)."

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement in conjunction with Co-Managers Taylor Collison Limited and Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: staylor@okloresources.com

6th SEPTEMBER 2019

Figure 1: Location of Oklo Projects, surrounding gold mines, resources and infrastructure

6th SEPTEMBER 2019

ABOUT OKLO RESOURCES

Oklo Resources is an ASX listed exploration company with gold, uranium and phosphate projects located in Mali, Africa. The Company's focus is its large landholding of eleven gold projects covering 1,405km2 in some of Mali's most prospective gold belts. The Company has a corporate office located in Sydney, Australia and an expert technical team based in Bamako, Mali, led by Dr Madani Diallo who has previously been involved in discoveries totalling in excess of 30Moz gold.

Figure 2: Location of Oklo Projects in West and South Mali

PAGE 3 OF 3

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LTD
08:32pOKLO RESOURCES : $6 Million Share Placement
PU
09/03OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
08/18OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
08/16OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED : - Further Extensions to Seko Gold System
AQ
08/14OKLO RESOURCES : Further Extensions to Seko Gold System
PU
07/28OKLO RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
07/18OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding
PU
07/17OKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya
PU
07/16OKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - M Connelly
PU
07/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman
PU
More news
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD-56.00%27
BHP GROUP LTD6.43%112 653
BHP GROUP PLC9.37%112 653
RIO TINTO PLC12.80%86 515
RIO TINTO LIMITED12.34%86 515
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.02%30 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group