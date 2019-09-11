Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.12 AUD   --.--%
09/10 OKLO RESOURCES : Precious Metals Summit Investor Presentation
PU
09/05 OKLO RESOURCES : $6 Million Share Placement
PU
09/03 OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
Oklo Resources : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement

09/11/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Oklo Resources Limited

ABN

53 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (Shares)

57,142,857

  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
    +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The Shares are fully paid ordinary shares in the company and rank equally with existing ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

5

6

6a

6b

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

Issue price of $0.105

The Shares were issued to raise funds for the continued exploration activities over the Company's existing projects in west Mali and for general working capital purposes

Yes

21 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

45,714,286

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

11,428,571

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Nil

Yes, the issue price was at least 75% of 15 day

VWAP

Issue date - 12 September 2019 15 day VWAP - $0.14

75% of 15 day VWAP -$0.105Source: Iress

N/A

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1 = 6,768,015

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

Listing Rule 7.1A = 23,992,057

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

12 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

411,997,778

Ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

250,000

$0.20 unlisted options

expiry 02/11/2019

3,875,000

$0.455 unlisted options

expiry 21/11/2019

1,000,000

$0.345 unlisted options

expiry 21/11/2019

1,050,000

$0.35 unlisted options

expiry 24/11/2019

250,000

$0.35 unlisted options

expiry 24/11/2019 (vested

24/11/2018)

125,000

$0.37 unlisted options

expiry 15/12/2019

1,000,000

$0.20 unlisted options

expiry 22/12/2019

1,500,000

$0.30 unlisted options

expiry 22/06/2020

1,500,000

$0.30 unlisted options

expiry 11/08/2020

3,875,000

$0.49 unlisted options

expiry 21/11/2020

1,000,000

$0.395 unlisted options

expiry 21/11/2020

800,000

$0.40 unlisted options

expiry 24/11/2020 (vested

24/11/2018)

250,000

$0.40 unlisted options

expiry 24/11/2020

250,000

$0.40 unlisted options

expiry 24/11/2020 (vesting

24/11/2019)

150,000

$0.42 unlisted options

expiry 15/12/2020

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the issue
  3. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  4. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 23:31:09 UTC
