Oklo Resources : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares (Shares)
57,142,857
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The Shares are fully paid ordinary shares in the company and rank equally with existing ordinary shares
Yes
Issue price of $0.105
The Shares were issued to raise funds for the continued exploration activities over the Company's existing projects in west Mali and for general working capital purposes
Yes
21 November 2018
Number of +securities issued
45,714,286
11,428,571
Nil
Nil
Yes, the issue price was at least 75% of 15 day
VWAP
Issue date - 12 September 2019 15 day VWAP - $0.14
75% of 15 day VWAP -$0.105Source: Iress
N/A
Listing Rule 7.1 = 6,768,015
Listing Rule 7.1A = 23,992,057
12 September 2019
411,997,778
Ordinary shares
250,000
$0.20 unlisted options
expiry 02/11/2019
3,875,000
$0.455 unlisted options
expiry 21/11/2019
1,000,000
$0.345 unlisted options
expiry 21/11/2019
1,050,000
$0.35 unlisted options
expiry 24/11/2019
250,000
$0.35 unlisted options
expiry 24/11/2019 (vested
24/11/2018)
125,000
$0.37 unlisted options
expiry 15/12/2019
1,000,000
$0.20 unlisted options
expiry 22/12/2019
1,500,000
$0.30 unlisted options
expiry 22/06/2020
1,500,000
$0.30 unlisted options
expiry 11/08/2020
3,875,000
$0.49 unlisted options
expiry 21/11/2020
1,000,000
$0.395 unlisted options
expiry 21/11/2020
800,000
$0.40 unlisted options
expiry 24/11/2020 (vested
24/11/2018)
250,000
$0.40 unlisted options
expiry 24/11/2020
250,000
$0.40 unlisted options
expiry 24/11/2020 (vesting
24/11/2019)
150,000
$0.42 unlisted options
expiry 15/12/2020
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
