Oklo Resources : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity Oklo Resources Limited ABN/ARBN 121 582 607 Financial year ended 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3  these pages of our annual report: _____________________________________________  this URL on our website: www.okloresources.com The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 June 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date here: 27 September 2019 Sign here: _______________________________ Company secretary Print name: Louisa Martino 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR board and management; and  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR person, or putting forward to security holders a  we are an externally managed entity and this candidate for election, as a director; and  at this location: (b) provide security holders with all material _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable information in its possession relevant to a Insert location here decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate each director and senior executive setting out the  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR terms of their appointment.  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate accountable directly to the board, through the chair,  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have a diversity policy which includes with paragraph (a):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR requirements for the board or a relevant  we are an externally managed entity and this committee of the board to set measurable  at this location: objectives for achieving gender diversity and to recommendation is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the _____________________________________________ entity's progress in achieving them; Insert location here (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the  at this location: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee _____________________________________________ of the board in accordance with the entity's Insert location here diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: … the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity (1) the respective proportions of men and women set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in on the board, in senior executive positions accordance with our diversity policy and our progress and across the whole organisation (including towards achieving them: how the entity has defined "senior executive"  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the  at this location: Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's _____________________________________________ most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. _____________________________________________ 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … Insert location here 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of the board, its  we are an externally managed entity and this committees and individual directors; and  at this location: (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable whether a performance evaluation was Insert location here undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b):  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have and disclose a process for periodically  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of its senior  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this executives; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable whether a performance evaluation was Insert location here undertaken in the reporting period in accordance … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): with that process.  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full whole of the period above. We have disclosed … for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]  an explanation why that is so in our Corporate (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that Governance Statement OR complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of  we are an externally managed entity and this  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR whom are independent directors; and recommendation is therefore not applicable (2) is chaired by an independent director,  at this location: and disclose: _____________________________________________ (3) the charter of the committee; Insert location here (4) the members of the committee; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the  at this location: number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual _____________________________________________ attendances of the members at those Insert location here meetings; OR (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and disclose that fact and the processes it employs to (5): address board succession issues and to ensure  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and  at this location: diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and _____________________________________________ responsibilities effectively. Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

