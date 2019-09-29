Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Ltd    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
0.11 AUD   +4.76%
09/16OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from RSG
PU
09/11OKLO RESOURCES : Notice Under Listing Rule 3.10.5A
PU
09/11OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 06:58pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Oklo Resources Limited

ABN/ARBN

121 582 607

Financial year ended

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

this URL on our website:

www.okloresources.com

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 June 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

27 September 2019

Sign here:

_______________________________

Company secretary

Print name:

Louisa Martino

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

board and management; and

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

those delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

we are an externally managed entity and this

candidate for election, as a director; and

at this location:

(b) provide security holders with all material

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

information in its possession relevant to a

Insert location here

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a

director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

each director and senior executive setting out the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

terms of their appointment.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

accountable directly to the board, through the chair,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

on all matters to do with the proper functioning of

the board.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have

a

diversity

policy

which

includes

with paragraph (a):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

requirements for the board or a relevant

we are an externally managed entity and this

committee of the board to set measurable

at this location:

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

recommendation is therefore not applicable

assess

annually both

the

objectives

and the

_____________________________________________

entity's progress in achieving them;

Insert location here

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at this location:

measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity set by the board or a relevant committee

_____________________________________________

of the

board in accordance with the entity's

Insert location here

diversity policy and its progress towards achieving

them and either:

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

(1) the respective proportions of men and women

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

on

the

board, in

senior

executive

positions

accordance with our diversity policy and our progress

and across the whole organisation (including

towards achieving them:

how the entity has defined "senior executive"

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

for these purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

at this location:

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

_____________________________________________

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

defined in and published under that Act.

Insert location here

  • and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
  • at this location:
    _____________________________________________

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

Insert location here

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board, its

we are an externally managed entity and this

committees and individual directors; and

at this location:

(b) disclose,

in

relation to each

reporting

period,

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether

a

performance

evaluation

was

Insert location here

undertaken in the reporting period in accordance

with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

executives; and

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

whether a performance evaluation was

Insert location here

undertaken in the reporting period in accordance

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that

Governance Statement OR

complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least

three members, a

majority of

we are an externally managed entity and this

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

whom are independent directors; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

(3) the charter of the committee;

Insert location here

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

at this location:

number of times the committee met

throughout

the

period

and the

individual

_____________________________________________

attendances

of

the

members

at those

Insert location here

meetings; OR

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and

disclose that fact and the processes it employs to

(5):

address board succession issues and to ensure

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

that the board has the appropriate balance of

skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

at this location:

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

_____________________________________________

responsibilities effectively.

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

  • the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
  • in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 22:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LTD
09/16OKLO RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding from RSG
PU
09/11OKLO RESOURCES : Notice Under Listing Rule 3.10.5A
PU
09/11OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
09/10OKLO RESOURCES : Precious Metals Summit Investor Presentation
PU
09/05OKLO RESOURCES : $6 Million Share Placement
PU
09/03OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
08/18OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor
PU
08/16OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED : - Further Extensions to Seko Gold System
AQ
08/14OKLO RESOURCES : Further Extensions to Seko Gold System
PU
07/28OKLO RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD-58.00%31
BHP GROUP LTD6.63%119 108
BHP GROUP PLC6.25%119 108
RIO TINTO PLC13.93%88 494
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.13%88 494
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.93%32 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group