OKLO RESOURCES LTD

OKLO RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman
PU
06/26OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
06/20Resolute Mining determined to grow as adds London listing
RE
Oklo Resources : Appoints New Chairman

07/15/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

16th JULY 2019

OKLO APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board of Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mark Connelly as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company effective immediately.

Mark is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in CEO and Managing Director roles with several successful resource development and mining companies across multiple jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

Mark's impressive track record for deal making in Africa includes the US$570 million merger of Papillon Resources with B2 Gold Corp in October 2014 and the USD$600 million merger of Adamus Resources with Endeavour Mining in September 2011. He was recipient of Mining Journal's "Outstanding Achievement - CEO of the Year 2014 Award" for his outstanding contribution to Papillon Resources.

Mark is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD), a Member of the Australian Institute of Management (AIMM) and a Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and currently holds a number of other directorships in resource and engineering service companies.

Mr Connelly commented; "I am pleased to be joining the Board of Oklo given my prior association with several highly successful gold companies in West Africa, including as Managing Director of Papillon Resources following the world-class Fekola gold discovery in Mali. Oklo is a compelling opportunity to join forces with another well-credentialed exploration team, including my former Papillon colleague Andrew Boyd, that is successfully advancing a highly prospective yet underexplored portfolio of gold projects neighbouring Fekola."

Oklo's Managing Director Mr Simon Taylor commented "We are delighted that Mark has accepted our invitation to join the Board as Chairman. He not only brings extensive industry knowledge but key leadership and corporate skills that will greatly benefit Oklo as it advances towards the next stages of its development."

With this new appointment, Oklo is pleased to announce that Mr Simon O'Loughlin will move to a Non-Executive Director role and continue his involvement with the Company.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: staylor@okloresources.com

ABOUT OKLO RESOURCES

Oklo Resources is an ASX listed exploration company with gold, uranium and phosphate projects located in Mali, Africa.

The Company's focus is its large landholding of eleven gold projects covering ~ 1,400km2 in some of Mali's most prospective gold belts (Figure 1). The Company has a corporate office located in Sydney, Australia and an expert technical team based in Bamako, Mali, led by Dr Madani Diallo who has previously been involved in discoveries totalling in excess of 30Moz gold.

In late 2016, Oklo initiated a reconnaissance auger geochemistry program over the Dandoko and Moussala Projects to explore for new targets concealed under the extensive tracts of lateritic cover. The program delivered early success with the delineation of the 12km long Dandoko gold corridor, including the Seko and more recent Sory and Dabia discoveries. During 2018-19, Oklo announced that first pass reconnaissance auger geochemical drilling of the Kouroufing Project had outlined the 6km-longKouroufing and 4km-longKome gold corridors.

Figure 1: Location of Oklo Projects in West and South Mali

Figure 2: Location of Oklo Projects in West Mali

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
