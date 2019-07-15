Oklo Resources : Appoints New Chairman

16th JULY 2019

OKLO APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board of Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mark Connelly as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company effective immediately.

Mark is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in CEO and Managing Director roles with several successful resource development and mining companies across multiple jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

Mark's impressive track record for deal making in Africa includes the US$570 million merger of Papillon Resources with B2 Gold Corp in October 2014 and the USD$600 million merger of Adamus Resources with Endeavour Mining in September 2011. He was recipient of Mining Journal's "Outstanding Achievement - CEO of the Year 2014 Award" for his outstanding contribution to Papillon Resources.

Mark is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD), a Member of the Australian Institute of Management (AIMM) and a Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and currently holds a number of other directorships in resource and engineering service companies.

Mr Connelly commented; "I am pleased to be joining the Board of Oklo given my prior association with several highly successful gold companies in West Africa, including as Managing Director of Papillon Resources following the world-class Fekola gold discovery in Mali. Oklo is a compelling opportunity to join forces with another well-credentialed exploration team, including my former Papillon colleague Andrew Boyd, that is successfully advancing a highly prospective yet underexplored portfolio of gold projects neighbouring Fekola."

Oklo's Managing Director Mr Simon Taylor commented "We are delighted that Mark has accepted our invitation to join the Board as Chairman. He not only brings extensive industry knowledge but key leadership and corporate skills that will greatly benefit Oklo as it advances towards the next stages of its development."

With this new appointment, Oklo is pleased to announce that Mr Simon O'Loughlin will move to a Non-Executive Director role and continue his involvement with the Company.

