Oklo Resources : Board Changes

24th DECEMBER 2018

BOARD CHANGES

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) announces the appointment of Mr Simon O'Loughlin as Non- executive Chairman of the Company.

Mr O'Loughlin is the founding member of O'Loughlins Lawyers, an Adelaide based medium- sized, specialist commercial law firm. He also holds accounting qualifications and has had an extensive involvement with companies in the resources sector. He has also been involved in the listing and back-door listing of numerous companies on the ASX and National Stock Exchange.

Mr O'Loughlin is currently the Chairman of Petratherm Ltd and Chesser Resources and a Non-executive Director of Bod Australia.

The Company advises that Mr Michael Fotios has resigned from the Board to attend to his other business interests and for personal reasons.

