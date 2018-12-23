Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LTD (OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
0.25 AUD   --.--%
Oklo Resources : Board Changes

12/23/2018 | 11:30pm CET

24th DECEMBER 2018

BOARD CHANGES

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) announces the appointment of Mr Simon O'Loughlin as Non- executive Chairman of the Company.

Mr O'Loughlin is the founding member of O'Loughlins Lawyers, an Adelaide based medium- sized, specialist commercial law firm. He also holds accounting qualifications and has had an extensive involvement with companies in the resources sector. He has also been involved in the listing and back-door listing of numerous companies on the ASX and National Stock Exchange.

Mr O'Loughlin is currently the Chairman of Petratherm Ltd and Chesser Resources and a Non-executive Director of Bod Australia.

The Company advises that Mr Michael Fotios has resigned from the Board to attend to his other business interests and for personal reasons.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: lyouens@okloresources.com

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 22:29:01 UTC
