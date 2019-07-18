Oklo Resources : Change in substantial holding
18-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
97,094
97,094
18-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
143,087
143,087
18-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
61,323
61,323
Limited
18-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
56,213
56,213
(Australia) Limited
21-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.27
AUD
ORD
54,286
54,286
21-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.27
AUD
ORD
79,999
79,999
21-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.27
AUD
ORD
34,286
34,286
Limited
21-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
0.27
AUD
ORD
31,429
31,429
(Australia) Limited
22-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
120,048
120,048
22-Aug-17
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
176,915
176,915
22-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
75,819
75,819
Limited
22-Aug-17
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt buy
0.28
AUD
ORD
69,501
69,501
(Australia) Limited
31-Jan-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.42
AUD
ORD
5,500
5,500
07-Feb-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.40
AUD
ORD
6,294
6,294
15-Feb-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.42
AUD
ORD
6,359
6,359
27-Feb-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.41
AUD
ORD
-2,584
-2,584
28-Feb-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.40
AUD
ORD
-16,646
-16,646
03-Apr-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.42
AUD
ORD
-8,809
-8,809
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Investment Management
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
150,000
150,000
(Australia) Limited
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
2,850,000
2,850,000
Limited
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
600,000
600,000
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
400,000
400,000
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
250,000
250,000
Limited
19-Apr-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
placement
0.38
AUD
ORD
1,450,000
1,450,000
Limited
02-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.37
AUD
ORD
1,664
1,664
07-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.37
AUD
ORD
61
61
07-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.37
AUD
ORD
3,768
3,768
Limited
08-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
268
268
08-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
16,495
16,495
Limited
09-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
293
293
09-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
18,041
18,041
Limited
10-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
598
598
10-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.38
AUD
ORD
36,696
36,696
Limited
16-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.38
AUD
ORD
-23,576
-23,576
17-May-18
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.37
AUD
ORD
-42,424
-42,424
28-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
36,464
36,464
Limited
29-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.35
AUD
ORD
13,201
13,201
Limited
30-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
13,515
13,515
Limited
31-May-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
38,192
38,192
Limited
01-Jun-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
7,576
7,576
Limited
04-Jun-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
143,252
143,252
Limited
05-Jun-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.34
AUD
ORD
47,800
47,800
Limited
12-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.33
AUD
ORD
-23,438
-23,438
Limited
13-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.33
AUD
ORD
-5,347
-5,347
Limited
16-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.33
AUD
ORD
-269,448
-269,448
Limited
16-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.33
AUD
ORD
-80,393
-80,393
Limited
18-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.32
AUD
ORD
45,134
45,134
18-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.32
AUD
ORD
-45,134
-45,134
Limited
18-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.32
AUD
ORD
16,412
16,412
19-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.32
AUD
ORD
12,580
12,580
20-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.32
AUD
ORD
50,000
50,000
23-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.32
AUD
ORD
100,874
100,874
24-Jul-18
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
on mkt buy
0.31
AUD
ORD
75,000
75,000
30-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.31
AUD
ORD
-8,679
-8,679
Limited
31-Jul-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.31
AUD
ORD
-163,447
-163,447
Limited
01-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.31
AUD
ORD
-12,737
-12,737
Limited
02-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.30
AUD
ORD
-903
-903
Limited
03-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.29
AUD
ORD
31,572
31,572
Limited
03-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.29
AUD
ORD
-19,510
-19,510
Limited
06-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.30
AUD
ORD
63,052
63,052
Limited
06-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.30
AUD
ORD
-19,467
-19,467
Limited
08-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.30
AUD
ORD
305,376
305,376
Limited
10-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.30
AUD
ORD
-66,580
-66,580
Limited
14-Aug-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.29
AUD
ORD
-58,677
-58,677
Limited
17-Sep-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.30
AUD
ORD
63,275
63,275
Limited
18-Sep-18
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt buy
0.30
AUD
ORD
736,725
736,725
Limited
19-Sep-18
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt sell
0.29
AUD
ORD
-194,359
-194,359
(Australia) Limited
21-Sep-18
BlackRock Investment Management
on mkt sell
0.28
AUD
ORD
-505,641
-505,641
(Australia) Limited
03-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.26
AUD
ORD
-67,258
-67,258
Limited
04-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.25
AUD
ORD
-72,801
-72,801
Limited
07-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.25
AUD
ORD
-6,489
-6,489
Limited
08-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.26
AUD
ORD
-15,473
-15,473
Limited
09-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.26
AUD
ORD
-29,928
-29,928
Limited
18-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.26
AUD
ORD
-4,055
-4,055
Limited
21-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.26
AUD
ORD
-8,499
-8,499
Limited
25-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.24
AUD
ORD
-87,209
-87,209
Limited
29-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.25
AUD
ORD
-42,017
-42,017
Limited
30-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.25
AUD
ORD
-6,045
-6,045
Limited
31-Jan-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.23
AUD
ORD
-19,143
-19,143
Limited
07-Mar-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.24
AUD
ORD
-93,650
-93,650
Limited
01-May-19
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt buy
0.20
AUD
ORD
12,471
12,471
12-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.14
AUD
ORD
-68,809
-68,809
Limited
13-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.13
AUD
ORD
-187,500
-187,500
Limited
14-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.13
AUD
ORD
-132,558
-132,558
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.11
AUD
ORD
-577,797
-577,797
Limited
17-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.12
AUD
ORD
-174,419
-174,419
Limited
28-Jun-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.16
AUD
ORD
-12,738
-12,738
Limited
02-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.15
AUD
ORD
-60,280
-60,280
Limited
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.13
AUD
ORD
-36,565
-36,565
03-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.13
AUD
ORD
-276,454
-276,454
Limited
04-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.12
AUD
ORD
-27,648
-27,648
04-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.12
AUD
ORD
-428,270
-428,270
Limited
05-Jul-19
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
on mkt sell
0.12
AUD
ORD
-25,787
-25,787
05-Jul-19
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
on mkt sell
0.12
AUD
ORD
-399,408
-399,408
Limited
