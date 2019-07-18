Oklo Resources : Change in substantial holding

Log in
OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/18
0.165 AUD   +26.92%
07/17OKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya
PU
07/16OKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - M Connelly
PU
07/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman
PU
News

07/18/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 3 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder

19-Jul-19

Bradley Taylor,

Date

Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

OKLO RESOURCES LIMITED (OKU)

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

18-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

97,094

97,094

18-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

143,087

143,087

18-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

61,323

61,323

Limited

18-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

56,213

56,213

(Australia) Limited

21-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.27

AUD

ORD

54,286

54,286

21-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.27

AUD

ORD

79,999

79,999

21-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.27

AUD

ORD

34,286

34,286

Limited

21-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

0.27

AUD

ORD

31,429

31,429

(Australia) Limited

22-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

120,048

120,048

22-Aug-17

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

176,915

176,915

22-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

75,819

75,819

Limited

22-Aug-17

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

0.28

AUD

ORD

69,501

69,501

(Australia) Limited

31-Jan-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.42

AUD

ORD

5,500

5,500

07-Feb-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.40

AUD

ORD

6,294

6,294

15-Feb-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.42

AUD

ORD

6,359

6,359

27-Feb-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.41

AUD

ORD

-2,584

-2,584

28-Feb-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.40

AUD

ORD

-16,646

-16,646

03-Apr-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.42

AUD

ORD

-8,809

-8,809

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Investment Management

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

150,000

150,000

(Australia) Limited

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

2,850,000

2,850,000

Limited

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

600,000

600,000

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

400,000

400,000

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

250,000

250,000

Limited

19-Apr-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

placement

0.38

AUD

ORD

1,450,000

1,450,000

Limited

02-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.37

AUD

ORD

1,664

1,664

07-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.37

AUD

ORD

61

61

07-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.37

AUD

ORD

3,768

3,768

Limited

08-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

268

268

08-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

16,495

16,495

Limited

09-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

293

293

09-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

18,041

18,041

Limited

10-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

598

598

OKU

page 1 of 3

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

10-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.38

AUD

ORD

36,696

36,696

Limited

16-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.38

AUD

ORD

-23,576

-23,576

17-May-18

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.37

AUD

ORD

-42,424

-42,424

28-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

36,464

36,464

Limited

29-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.35

AUD

ORD

13,201

13,201

Limited

30-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

13,515

13,515

Limited

31-May-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

38,192

38,192

Limited

01-Jun-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

7,576

7,576

Limited

04-Jun-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

143,252

143,252

Limited

05-Jun-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.34

AUD

ORD

47,800

47,800

Limited

12-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.33

AUD

ORD

-23,438

-23,438

Limited

13-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.33

AUD

ORD

-5,347

-5,347

Limited

16-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.33

AUD

ORD

-269,448

-269,448

Limited

16-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.33

AUD

ORD

-80,393

-80,393

Limited

18-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.32

AUD

ORD

45,134

45,134

18-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.32

AUD

ORD

-45,134

-45,134

Limited

18-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.32

AUD

ORD

16,412

16,412

19-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.32

AUD

ORD

12,580

12,580

20-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.32

AUD

ORD

50,000

50,000

23-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.32

AUD

ORD

100,874

100,874

24-Jul-18

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

0.31

AUD

ORD

75,000

75,000

30-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.31

AUD

ORD

-8,679

-8,679

Limited

31-Jul-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.31

AUD

ORD

-163,447

-163,447

Limited

01-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.31

AUD

ORD

-12,737

-12,737

Limited

02-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.30

AUD

ORD

-903

-903

Limited

03-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.29

AUD

ORD

31,572

31,572

Limited

03-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.29

AUD

ORD

-19,510

-19,510

Limited

06-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.30

AUD

ORD

63,052

63,052

Limited

06-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.30

AUD

ORD

-19,467

-19,467

Limited

08-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.30

AUD

ORD

305,376

305,376

Limited

10-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.30

AUD

ORD

-66,580

-66,580

Limited

14-Aug-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.29

AUD

ORD

-58,677

-58,677

Limited

17-Sep-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.30

AUD

ORD

63,275

63,275

Limited

18-Sep-18

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

0.30

AUD

ORD

736,725

736,725

Limited

19-Sep-18

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

0.29

AUD

ORD

-194,359

-194,359

(Australia) Limited

21-Sep-18

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

0.28

AUD

ORD

-505,641

-505,641

(Australia) Limited

03-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.26

AUD

ORD

-67,258

-67,258

Limited

04-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.25

AUD

ORD

-72,801

-72,801

Limited

07-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.25

AUD

ORD

-6,489

-6,489

Limited

OKU

page 2 of 3

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

08-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.26

AUD

ORD

-15,473

-15,473

Limited

09-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.26

AUD

ORD

-29,928

-29,928

Limited

18-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.26

AUD

ORD

-4,055

-4,055

Limited

21-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.26

AUD

ORD

-8,499

-8,499

Limited

25-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.24

AUD

ORD

-87,209

-87,209

Limited

29-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.25

AUD

ORD

-42,017

-42,017

Limited

30-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.25

AUD

ORD

-6,045

-6,045

Limited

31-Jan-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.23

AUD

ORD

-19,143

-19,143

Limited

07-Mar-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.24

AUD

ORD

-93,650

-93,650

Limited

01-May-19

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt buy

0.20

AUD

ORD

12,471

12,471

12-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.14

AUD

ORD

-68,809

-68,809

Limited

13-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.13

AUD

ORD

-187,500

-187,500

Limited

14-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.13

AUD

ORD

-132,558

-132,558

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.11

AUD

ORD

-577,797

-577,797

Limited

17-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.12

AUD

ORD

-174,419

-174,419

Limited

28-Jun-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.16

AUD

ORD

-12,738

-12,738

Limited

02-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.15

AUD

ORD

-60,280

-60,280

Limited

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.13

AUD

ORD

-36,565

-36,565

03-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.13

AUD

ORD

-276,454

-276,454

Limited

04-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.12

AUD

ORD

-27,648

-27,648

04-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.12

AUD

ORD

-428,270

-428,270

Limited

05-Jul-19

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

on mkt sell

0.12

AUD

ORD

-25,787

-25,787

05-Jul-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

0.12

AUD

ORD

-399,408

-399,408

Limited

OKU

page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:24:02 UTC
