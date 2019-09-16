Oklo Resources : Change in substantial holding from RSG

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Oklo Resources Limited (ASX:OKU) ACN/ARSN ACN 121 582 607 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 097 088 689 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 12/09/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 10/08/2018 The previous notice was dated 10/08/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 36,298,232 10.29% 37,596,176 9.12%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes change relevant interest changed change (6) given in relation to number of affected change (7) securities affected Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd 1,297,944 fully 14/02/2019 Share swap $324,486.00 paid ordinary 37,596,176 Resolute Mining Limited shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and Person's interest holder of registered as holder interest (6) number of votes securities (8) securities Resolute (Treasury) Pty Resolute Resolute (Treasury) Relevant interest under (Treasury) section 608(1)(a) of the 37,596,176 37,596,176 Ltd Pty Ltd Pty Ltd Corporations Act. Relevant interest under section 608(3)(b) of the Resolute Resolute (Treasury) Corporations Act. Resolute Mining Limited (Treasury) Resolute Mining 37,596,176 37,596,176 Pty Ltd Pty Ltd Limited owns 100% of Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: