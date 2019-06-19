Log in
Oklo Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo

06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Oklo Resources Limited

ABN: 53 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name

of

Director

Dr Madani Diallo

Date

of

last notice

24 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  1. Direct
  2. Indirect
  1. Dr Madani Diallo
  2. TT Capital Nominees Pty Ltd

17/06/2019

(a) 1,188,938 Ordinary Shares

  1. 1,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.25 17/6/2019
  1. 500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020
  1. 1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
  1. 1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
  2. 5,922,417 Ordinary Shares

Unlisted Options

  1. 1,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.25 17/6/2019
    Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

(a) 1,188,938 Ordinary Shares

(a) 500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 22/6/2020

  1. 1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019
  1. 1,250,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020
  2. 5,922,417 Ordinary Shares

Expiry of unlisted options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or No contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:05 UTC
