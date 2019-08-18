Oklo Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Taylor

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

OKLO Resources Limited

ABN

121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Simon Taylor Date of last notice 14/5/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest (A). Indirect (B). Indirect Nature of indirect interest (A). Jimzbal Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (B). Jimbzal Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 12/8/2019 No. of securities held prior to change (A) 2,593,333 Ordinary Shares (B) 2,666,667 Ordinary Shares (B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.25 11/08/2019 (B) 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.30 11/08/2020 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.455 21/11/2019 (B) 2,000,000 Unlisted Options $0.49 21/11/2020 Class Unlisted Options $0.25 11/08/2019 Number acquired Number disposed 1,500,000 Unlisted Options $0.25 11/08/2019