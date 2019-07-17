Oklo Resources : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya

18th JULY 2019

EXERCISE OF OPTION TO ACQUIRE 65% OF KOSSAYA

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce that the Company has exercised its option to acquire a 65% interest in the Kossaya Project. The Company continues to hold an option to acquire the remaining 35% by July 2020.

The acquisition of the Kossaya Project ("Kossaya") is central to the Company's broader strategy of assembling a significant landholding within the Birimian greenstone belts of western Mali.

The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in the emerging world-class gold province of west Mali strategically located in proximity to the regionally significant Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ"). The SMSZ and associated northeast-trending splay structures are spatially related to several major gold projects including: Fekola (7.1Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz), Gounkoto (5.4Moz), Yatela (3Moz), Sadiola (15Moz) and Sabodala (10Moz).

Kossaya covers an area of 70km2 within the Kenieba Inlier to the east of the SMSZ in close proximity to the Company's flagship Dandoko Project (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of the west Mali gold projects including Kossaya