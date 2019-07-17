Oklo Resources : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Kossaya

18th JULY 2019
EXERCISE OF OPTION TO ACQUIRE 65% OF KOSSAYA
Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce that the Company has exercised its option to acquire a 65% interest in the Kossaya Project. The Company continues to hold an option to acquire the remaining 35% by July 2020.
The acquisition of the Kossaya Project ("Kossaya") is central to the Company's broader strategy of assembling a significant landholding within the Birimian greenstone belts of western Mali.
The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in the emerging world-class gold province of west Mali strategically located in proximity to the regionally significant Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ"). The SMSZ and associated northeast-trending splay structures are spatially related to several major gold projects including: Fekola (7.1Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz), Gounkoto (5.4Moz), Yatela (3Moz), Sadiola (15Moz) and Sabodala (10Moz).
Kossaya covers an area of 70km2 within the Kenieba Inlier to the east of the SMSZ in close proximity to the Company's flagship Dandoko Project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Location of the west Mali gold projects including Kossaya
On 27 May 2019, Oklo announced the results from first pass shallow geochemical auger holes drilled to an average hole depth of 14m at 100m centres along 400m spaced lines. Three composite samples of variable thickness were collected from each hole representing the laterite, transition and saprolite horizons (Figure 2).
The results defined a series of north-south trends with significant composite grades including: 7m at 4.29g/t gold and 5m at 0.53g/t gold that warrant infill drilling1.
The auger drilling met Oklo's commitment of funding a minimum of €100,000 in exploration expenditure at Kossaya during the first year. The Company has now exercised its right to acquire 65% of the Permit through the payment of €60,980. Oklo retains the right to increase its interest in the Permit to 100% via a further payment of 20,000,000 FCFA (approx. €30,000), or the equivalent in Oklo shares (at the vendor's option), by July 2020.
Figure 2: Kossaya Gold Project, location of auger drill holes and max gold in hole values and contours
1 27thMay 2019 ASX Announcement - Second Bedrock Discovery Confirmed at Kouroufing. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information contained in this original ASX market announcement. https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/oku/c335373e-240.pdf
TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT
Oklo has acquired 65% of the Kossaya Project ("the Permit") under its agreement with Sogetrac Sarlu ("Sogetrac"). Oklo has the option to increase its ownership to 100% on the following terms:
-
On the second anniversary of the Agreement (July 2020), Oklo can earn the remaining 35% interest in the Permit for a further payment of 20,000,000 FCFA (approx. €30,000) or the equivalent in Oklo shares at the election of Sogetrac.
-
The number of Oklo shares to be issued shall be determined by the VWAP (volume weighted average price) of Oklo shares on the Australian Securities Exchange over the 20 trading days preceding the Issue Date, at which time Sogetrac will transfer a 35% interest in the Permit to Oklo.
If Oklo elects to apply for an Exploitation Licence (Mining Licence) in relation to any part of the area covered by the Permit, Oklo shall grant Sogetrac a 5% equity interest in the Licence and a 1% NSR ('Net Smelter Return') royalty. Sogetrac shall grant to Oklo the right to acquire Sogetrac's 5% ownership interest for a fixed price of US$1,000,000 payable in cash.
For further information, please contact:
Simon Taylor
Managing Director
T: +61 2 8319 9233
E: staylor@okloresources.com
Disclaimer
Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:44:06 UTC