Oklo Resources : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Sari

12th JUNE 2019

EXERCISE OF OPTION TO ACQUIRE 65% OF SARI

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has exercised its option to acquire a 65% interest in the Sari Project1. The Company continues to hold the option to acquire the remaining 35% in June 2020.

The acquisition of the Sari Project is central to the Company's broader strategy to acquire a significant landholding within the Birimian gold belt in western Mali. The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region. The Sari Project is located less than one kilometre east of the Company's flagship Dandoko Project in western Mali (Figure 1). Together with Kossaya and Kouroufing, the Sari Project forms part of a contiguous land holding of ~175km2.

"Oklo's strategy of building a significant foothold in this prolific region has delivered exceptionally well. We have already confirmed two bedrock gold discoveries at Kouroufing and first pass geochemical auger drilling at the adjoining Sari and Kossaya projects shows anomalous gold within these permits as well. We look forward to continued exploration across this recently acquired land package." - Simon Taylor, Managing Director - Oklo Resources.

The Sari Project covers an area of 14km2 within the Kenieba Inlier to the east of the regionally significant Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ"). The SMSZ and associated northeast-trending splay structures are spatially related to several major gold projects including: Fekola (7.1Moz), Loulo (12.5Moz), Gounkoto (5.4Moz), Yatela (3Moz), Sadiola (15Moz) and Sabodala (10Moz).

Figure 1: Location of the west Mali gold projects including Sari.

1 19th July 2018 ASX Announcement - Oklo Further Consolidates Land Position in West Mali. https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/oku/96f4260f-98a.pdf

PAGE 1 OF 3