Oklo Resources : Extensions to Seko Gold System Confirmed

6th MARCH 2019

EXTENSIONS TO SEKO GOLD SYSTEM CONFIRMED

7 DRILL RIGS OPERATING ACROSS OKLO'S PROJECTS

HIGHLIGHTS

► Three diamond drill (DD) holes completed at Seko targeting repetitions of the high-grade gold shoots within the primary zone.

► All holes intersected significant alteration hosting variable widths of gold mineralisation indicating the potential for extensions to the SK2 and SK3 gold systems - along strike and at depth.

SK3

► Hole RDSK18-042 drilled on the northernmost line intersected two wide zones of gold mineralisation:

►

30m at 1.32g/t gold from 126m and 41m at 0.61g/t gold from 216m before encountering a barren porphyry intrusive prior to target depth.

► Hole RDSK018-41 drilled in the south of SK3 (440m south of hole RDSK018-42) intersected a narrow zone of high-grade gold mineralisation:

►

5m at 3.33g/t gold from 119m including 1m at 10.50g/t gold from 122m.

SK2

► Hole RDSK18-046 intersected altered breccia with sulphides hosting gold grades of up to 2.45g/t gold within wide, low-grade zones including 14m at 0.59g/t gold from 274m and 11m at 0.57g/t gold from 293m. This hole was terminated prematurely prior to intersecting the targeted carbonate footwall contact. Further drilling is planned to test for the down plunge extension of the high-grade gold shoot.

"We are encouraged by the latest results from Seko, all DD holes intersected significant alteration hosting variable widths of gold mineralisation in fresh rock, below the oxide material. The drilling has also highlighted that the system remains open at depth and along strike with further drilling to test for extensions and high-grade shoot development. At SK2, the presence of altered breccia with sulphide zones in the deepest hole drilled to date provides guidance to test for potential shoots and feeder zones within the primary zone. As drilling recommences at Seko, Oklo will have a total of 7 drill rigs in operation across its west Mali projects, providing a pipeline of sustained news flow for the coming months." - said Oklo Managing Director, Simon Taylor

DRILLING - NEXT STEPS

With results highlighting that the Seko gold system remains open at depth and along strike, a multi-purpose drill rig is currently being mobilised to the Dandoko Project to continue DD, reverse circulation (RC) and aircore (AC) drilling at the Seko, Dabia and Sory prospects. This brings the total number of drill rigs operating on Oklo's projects to seven including a multi-purpose program of DD, RC and AC drilling underway at Kouroufing and a further 5 auger rigs testing regional targets across Oklo's west Mali portfolio as part of the Company's $5 million 2019 field season drilling program.

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the recently completed DD program at Seko, within its Dandoko Project in west Mali.

The Company has made significant progress in advancing exploration activities at both its flagship Dandoko Project and the recently acquired Kouroufing Project, located some 20km to the southeast of Dandoko. Both project areas are located within the Kenieba Inlier of west Mali approximately 30km east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola Project and 50km south-southeast of Barrick's 12.5Moz Loulo Mine (Figure 1). The Company currently holds ~500km2 of highly prospective ground in this emerging world-class gold region.

To date, extensive gold anomalies have been outlined by auger drilling at both projects, with a 12km-long gold corridor discovered 24 months ago at the advanced Dandoko Project, and a 6km gold corridor discovered at Kouroufing during the 2018 field season. The potential for large gold mineralised systems at both projects has been demonstrated recently by drilling at depth.

Figure 1: Location of Oklo's gold projects in west Mali.

DANDOKO PROJECT

SEKO DRILLING (DETAILED)

Assay results from the three recently completed DD holes at Seko have now been received. The DD holes were designed to test for repetitions of the high-grade shoots in the primary zone below the extensive oxide zone (up to 80m deep) and to provide alteration, structural and lithological information to assist in the planning of the next phase of drilling.

SK3

Two holes (RDSK018-041,042) for a total of 693m (329m RC pre-collar, 364m DD) were drilled at the northern and southern ends of SK3.

Hole RDSK018-42 was designed to test the previous significant intersection from RC hole RCSK18-072 (20m at 3.03g/t gold)1 which was terminated in mineralisation due to drilling issues. Hole RDSK018-42 was drilled below the previous RC hole with diamond coring commencing from a down hole depth of 156m. As expected, the hole intersected greywacke before encountering a barren porphyry intrusive at a down hole depth of 256m as shown in Figure 4. The interval of mineralised greywacke was extended by a further 23m down hole hosting two wide zones of gold grading 30m at 1.32g/t gold from 126m and 41m at 0.61g/t gold from 216m.

RDSK018-41 was drilled at the southern end of SK3, 440m south of hole RDSK018-42, to test the down plunge extension of the previously reported intersection of 115m at 0.49g/t gold in hole RCSK18-069 2 . This hole encountered greywacke and argillites with a pyrite and haematite overprinting, but only intersected a narrow zone of gold mineralisation of 5m at 3.33g/t gold, including 1m at 10.50g/t gold.

The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1. All drill hole locations are summarised in Table 2 and are graphically represented in Figures 2, 3a and 4.

SK2

At SK2, one DD hole (RDSK19-046) was drilled towards the east to a total depth of 358.2m (168.2m RC pre-collar, 198m DD). Poor ground conditions and hole deviation resulted in the RC holes from three previous attempts being abandoned prematurely (RDSK18-043 - 045).

Hole RDSK19-046 was designed to test for steeply southerly plunge extensions of the previously reported significant intersections in holes DDSK18-007 (45m at 4.38g/t gold), 2 RCSK18-029 (25m at 2.24g/t gold)3 and RDSK18-028 (22m at 2.78g/t gold)2 The hole successfully encountered altered breccia with sulphides and gold grades of up to 2.45g/t gold within wider mineralised zones, including 14m at 0.59g/t gold from 274m and 11m at 0.57g/t gold from 293m, however failed to reach the carbonate footwall contact as illustrated in Figure 7.

The Company is encouraged by the presence of altered breccia with sulphide zones in the deepest hole drilled to date at SK2. Follow-up drilling is planned to further explore for high-grade shoot development, including one hole to be drilled towards the west targeting the footwall contact.

The significant drill hole intersections are summarised in Table 1. All drill hole locations are summarised in Table 2 and are graphically represented in Figures 2, 3b, 5-8.

1 Refer to 28 August 2018 ASX Announcement: New Seko Results Continue to Impress

2 Refer to 2 July 2018 ASX Announcement: Seko Delivers Further Outstanding Gold Intersections

3 Refer to 8 March 2018 ASX Announcement: Deeper Drilling Confirms Extension to Primary Gold Mineralisation at Seko

OKLO'S 2019 DRILLING PROGRAM - NEXT STEPS

A multi-purpose drilling rig is currently being mobilised to the Dandoko Project, estimated to arrive on site within 2 weeks, to continue DD, RC and AC drilling at Seko and the adjacent Dabia and Sory prospects.

At Seko, drilling will continue to test for extensions to the mineralised gold system along strike and at depth. In particular, drilling will target the western side of SK2 for a potential parallel mineralised zone to the main SK2 high-grade gold shoot, extensions 400m along strike to the north where previous drilling identified significant gold mineralisation and further deeper drilling testing the main SK2 shoot at depth down plunge. Additional drilling will explore for possible link structures between SK2 and SK3.

Upon commencement of the Seko program, the Company will have a total of 7 drill rigs in operation including a multi-purpose program of DD, RC and AC drilling underway at Kouroufing and a further 5 auger drill rigs continuing the evaluation of regional targets at Kouroufing including first pass reconnaissance work along strike into the Kossaya Project.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E:staylor@okloresources.com

Table 1: Summary of significant DD intersections

Area Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) SK3 South RDSK18-041 119 124 5 3.33 122 125 1 10.50 SK3 North RDSK18-042 126 156 30 1.32 183 184 1 1.05 216 257 41 0.61 includes 220 220 1 1.04 includes 223 223 1 1.05 includes 234 235 1 2.34 includes 251 252 1 2.19 includes 256 257 1 1.90 SK2 RDSK19-046 274 288 14 0.59 includes 274 275 1 1.18 includes 285 286 1 1.18 RDSK19-046 293 304 11 0.57 includes 269 298 2 1.15 311 312 1 1.40 328 329 1 2.45 334 335 1 1.24

Intervals are reported using a threshold where the interval has a 0.3g/t Au average or greater over the sample interval and selects all material greater than 0.10g/t Au allowing for up to 2 samples of included dilution every 10m. Sampling was completed as 2m composites

Table 2: DD collar locations

HOLE No EASTING NORTHING RL LENGTH (m) AZIMUTH DIP RDSK18-041 266562 1396678 200 375.5 90 -55 RDSK18-042 266850 1397120 202 318 90 -55 RDSK18-043* 267372 1396280 172 168 90 -60 RDSK18-044* 267368 1396281 172 198 90 -60 RDSK19-045* 267367 1396284 172 90 90 -60 RDSK19-046 267383 1396283 171 358.2 90 -60

* hole abandoned prior to target depth. These holes (RDSK18-043 - 045) were drilled as RC pre collars but due to poor ground conditions the holes deviated from their intended direction and thus were abandoned prematurely.