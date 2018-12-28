Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Ltd    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LTD (OKU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
0.265 AUD   +3.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice - M Fotios

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 11:45am CET

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entityOklo Resources LimitedABN 53 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr Michael Fotios

Date of last notice

24 November 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

24 December 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

(a) Delta Resource Management Pty Ltd

(b) Hades Corporation (WA) Pty Ltd

(c) Investmet Limited

Number & class of securities

(a) 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares

(b) 1,000,000 Unlisted Options with an exercise price of $0.20 and expiry 22/12/2019

(b) 625,000 Unlisted Options with an exercise price of $0.49 and expiry 21/11/2020

(b) 625,000 Unlisted Options with an exercise price of $0.455 and expiry 21/11/2019

(c) 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 10:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LTD
11:45aOKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
11:45aOKLO RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - M Fotios
PU
12/23OKLO RESOURCES : Board Changes
PU
12/21OKLO RESOURCES : fourth rig bolsters $5 million drilling program
AQ
12/17OKLO RESOURCES : Fourth Rig Bolsters $5M Drilling Program
PU
12/13OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
11/11OKLO RESOURCES : $5M Drilling Program Underway
PU
10/30OKLO RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
10/25OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
10/25OKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 100% of Kouroufing
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 90,2 M
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael George Fotios Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD-37.04%64
BHP GROUP LTD15.49%115 071
BHP GROUP PLC5.84%115 071
RIO TINTO-5.83%81 763
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.44%81 763
ANGLO AMERICAN10.63%31 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.