OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
0.18 AUD   --.--%
08:18pOKLO RESOURCES : Further Significant Gold Trends Emerge at Kouroufing
PU
03/18OKLO RESOURCES : Drilling Activities Update
PU
03/05OKLO RESOURCES : Extensions to Seko Gold System Confirmed
PU
Oklo Resources : Further Significant Gold Trends Emerge at Kouroufing

04/16/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

17th APRIL 2019

FURTHER SIGNIFICANT GOLD TRENDS

EMERGE AT KOUROUFING

SUMMARY

Latest assay results received from 1,588 shallow geochemical auger holes at the Kouroufing Project reveal further potential gold-bearing structures in favourable northeast and northwest orientations to the immediate south of the previously identified 6km-longgold corridor.

Several new, robust gold anomalies of over 4km in length outlined, including numerous +0.5g/t gold results. Best composite intersections included 11m at 1.09g/t gold from 7m, 6m at 6.97g/t gold from 7m, 4m at 3.59g/t gold from surface, 6m at 1.12g/t gold from surface and 4m at 1.09g/t gold from 12m.

Results enhance potential for further bedrock gold discoveries at Kouroufing, with multiple anomalies earmarked for deeper aircore (AC) drilling.

Oklo's $5 million 2019 exploration program is continuing:

KOUROUFING PROJECT - further assay results pending from AC, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) drilling.

DANDOKO PROJECT - 2,844m of planned 16,000m drilling program now completed with drilling ongoing.

"These new shallow geochemical results highlight the potential for additional gold-bearing structures along favourable northeast and northwest trends, complementing the recent greenfields discovery within the main Kouroufing gold corridor which has already yielded a number of very significant gold intersections from AC drilling. Planning is underway for a program of follow-up AC drilling on a number of the higher priority geochemical and IP geophysical targets."-saidSimon Taylor, Managing Director - Oklo Resources.

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce final auger results from its Kouroufing Project, located 20km southeast of the Company's flagship Dandoko Project in western Mali.

A program of reconnaissance shallow geochemical auger drilling was recently completed over the southern and northern extensions of the previously reported 6km-longauger gold corridor at Kouroufing. This announcement summarises assay results received from 1,588 shallow auger holes.

The auger drilling forms part of the Company's current 2019 exploration program, with significant progress already made at both the Kouroufing and Dandoko Projects.

17th APRIL 2019

Oklo's Dandoko, Moussala, Kouroufing, Kandiole, Kossaya and Sari Projects are located in western Mali, 30km to the east of B2Gold's 7.1Moz Fekola mine and 50km to the south-southeast of Barrick's 12.5Moz Loulo mine (Figure 1). The Company currently holds ~ 500km2 of highly prospective ground in this world-class gold region.

Figure 1: Location of Oklo's Gold Projects in west Mali

KOUROUFING PROJECT

The Kouroufing Project covers an area of 90.70km2 within the Kenieba Inlier to the east of the regionally significant Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ") over a tract of largely underexplored Proterozoic Birimian greenstones with identified northeast-trending structures in a comparable setting to the 12km-long,northeast-trending gold corridor outlined by auger geochemistry at the Company's Dandoko Project (Figure 1).

PAGE 2 OF 11

17th APRIL 2019

AUGER DRILL PROGRAM

During 2018, Oklo announced that first pass reconnaissance auger geochemical drilling covering 25% of the Kouroufing project area had outlined the 6km-long Kouroufing gold corridor with grades of up to 14.40g/t gold (Figure 2)1. Ongoing geochemical drilling in late 2018 and early 2019 defined the Kome anomaly to the immediate southeast, extending over greater than 1km in length with peak composite grades of 6.32g/t gold, 3.32g/t gold and 1.20g/t gold2.

Assay results received from follow-up AC drilling at Kouroufing South (Figure 2) were highly encouraging, confirming the presence of wide zones (up to 40m width downhole) of bedrock gold mineralisation including the following significant intersections: 16m at 11.07g/t gold, 30m at 1.15g/t gold, 34m at 1.12g/t gold, 40m at 1.02g/t gold and 34m at 1.06g/t gold, including 2m at 7.31g/t gold2&3.

The recently completed program of auger drilling was designed to extend the original auger program over the Kouroufing gold corridor to the immediate north and south and complete reconnaissance coverage over the remaining permit area. A total of 1,588 shallow geochemical auger holes for 22,650m were completed with the coverage area shown in Figure 2. This announcement summarises assay results received from this program.

The auger holes were drilled to an average hole depth of 15m at 100m centres on 400m spaced lines. Three composite samples of variable thickness were collected from each hole representing the laterite, transition and saprolite horizons.

The location of all completed holes along with assay results are presented in Figure 2 with significant +0.5g/t gold results summarised in Table 1.

The results have defined a series of regional-scale, northeast trends parallel to the Dandoko gold corridor. The most westerly of these structures extends from the southwest corner of the project area and intersects an interpreted north-south trending gold structure as shown on Figure

2.Evidence from field mapping and IP chargeability geophysical data indicates that this structure is dextral in nature with a large number of sheared quartz veins evident along the length of the structure.

In aggregate, these new results have defined a further 5.5km of gold anomalism in multiple trends with significant composite grades including: 6m at 6.97g/t gold, 6m at 1.12g/t gold, 11m at 1.09g/t gold, 4m at 1.09g/t gold and 4m at 3.59g/t gold.

The auger geochemical program has now covered the entire Kouroufing Project area at the initial 400m reconnaissance spacing. Planning is in progress for first pass AC drilling over a number of the high priority auger anomalies as well as follow-up drilling of the significant AC results recently reported from Kouroufing South.

1ASX Announcement 12th Sep 2018: Kouroufing Reveals 6km Gold Corridor

2ASX Announcement 30th Jan 2019: Wide Zones of Shallow Gold from Kouroufing

3ASX Announcement 11th Apr 2019: Shallow, High-Grade Gold Results from Kouroufing South

PAGE 3 OF 11

17th APRIL 2019

Figure 2: Kouroufing Project - location of previously reported deeper AC drill traverses overlaid on auger drill holes,

max gold in hole values and contours.

PAGE 4 OF 11

17th APRIL 2019

ONGOING WORK PROGRAMS

KOUROUFING PROJECT

First pass AC drilling has been completed over the +1km long Kome auger anomaly with assay results pending from 79 holes (for 4,265m).

Assay results from 8 RC and 1 diamond hole over the Kouroufing anomaly are pending.

Field mapping and IP geophysical surveying is ongoing.

DANDOKO PROJECT

Drilling has recommenced at Dandoko with over 2,800m of the planned 16,000m of combined AC and RC drilling completed to date at Seko, Dabia and Sory and other targets along the 12km-long Dandoko gold corridor. This program will include traverses designed to explore for potential gold mineralisation between SK2 and SK3.

KOSSAYA AND SARI PROJECTS

First pass auger drilling over the Kossaya and Sari Projects has now been completed (total of 925 holes for 12,248m) and the four auger rigs demobilised. Assay results will be progressively released in coherent blocks of data as they become available.

-ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Simon Taylor

Managing Director

T: +61 2 8319 9233

E: staylor@okloresources.com

PAGE 5 OF 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 00:17:01 UTC
