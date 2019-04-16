Oklo Resources : Further Significant Gold Trends Emerge at Kouroufing

17th APRIL 2019

FURTHER SIGNIFICANT GOLD TRENDS

EMERGE AT KOUROUFING

SUMMARY

►Latest assay results received from 1,588 shallow geochemical auger holes at the Kouroufing Project reveal further potential gold-bearing structures in favourable northeast and northwest orientations to the immediate south of the previously identified 6km-longgold corridor.

►Several new, robust gold anomalies of over 4km in length outlined, including numerous +0.5g/t gold results. Best composite intersections included 11m at 1.09g/t gold from 7m, 6m at 6.97g/t gold from 7m, 4m at 3.59g/t gold from surface, 6m at 1.12g/t gold from surface and 4m at 1.09g/t gold from 12m.

►Results enhance potential for further bedrock gold discoveries at Kouroufing, with multiple anomalies earmarked for deeper aircore (AC) drilling.

►Oklo's $5 million 2019 exploration program is continuing:

►KOUROUFING PROJECT - further assay results pending from AC, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core (DD) drilling.

►DANDOKO PROJECT - 2,844m of planned 16,000m drilling program now completed with drilling ongoing.

"These new shallow geochemical results highlight the potential for additional gold-bearing structures along favourable northeast and northwest trends, complementing the recent greenfields discovery within the main Kouroufing gold corridor which has already yielded a number of very significant gold intersections from AC drilling. Planning is underway for a program of follow-up AC drilling on a number of the higher priority geochemical and IP geophysical targets."-saidSimon Taylor, Managing Director - Oklo Resources.

Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or "the Company"; ASX:OKU) is pleased to announce final auger results from its Kouroufing Project, located 20km southeast of the Company's flagship Dandoko Project in western Mali.

A program of reconnaissance shallow geochemical auger drilling was recently completed over the southern and northern extensions of the previously reported 6km-longauger gold corridor at Kouroufing. This announcement summarises assay results received from 1,588 shallow auger holes.

The auger drilling forms part of the Company's current 2019 exploration program, with significant progress already made at both the Kouroufing and Dandoko Projects.