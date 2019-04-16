Oklo Resources : Further Significant Gold Trends Emerge at Kouroufing

17th APRIL 2019
AUGER DRILL PROGRAM
During 2018, Oklo announced that first pass reconnaissance auger geochemical drilling covering 25% of the Kouroufing project area had outlined the 6km-long Kouroufing gold corridor with grades of up to 14.40g/t gold (Figure 2)1. Ongoing geochemical drilling in late 2018 and early 2019 defined the Kome anomaly to the immediate southeast, extending over greater than 1km in length with peak composite grades of 6.32g/t gold, 3.32g/t gold and 1.20g/t gold2.
Assay results received from follow-up AC drilling at Kouroufing South (Figure 2) were highly encouraging, confirming the presence of wide zones (up to 40m width downhole) of bedrock gold mineralisation including the following significant intersections: 16m at 11.07g/t gold, 30m at 1.15g/t gold, 34m at 1.12g/t gold, 40m at 1.02g/t gold and 34m at 1.06g/t gold, including 2m at 7.31g/t gold2&3.
The recently completed program of auger drilling was designed to extend the original auger program over the Kouroufing gold corridor to the immediate north and south and complete reconnaissance coverage over the remaining permit area. A total of 1,588 shallow geochemical auger holes for 22,650m were completed with the coverage area shown in Figure 2. This announcement summarises assay results received from this program.
The auger holes were drilled to an average hole depth of 15m at 100m centres on 400m spaced lines. Three composite samples of variable thickness were collected from each hole representing the laterite, transition and saprolite horizons.
The location of all completed holes along with assay results are presented in Figure 2 with significant +0.5g/t gold results summarised in Table 1.
The results have defined a series of regional-scale, northeast trends parallel to the Dandoko gold corridor. The most westerly of these structures extends from the southwest corner of the project area and intersects an interpreted north-south trending gold structure as shown on Figure
2.Evidence from field mapping and IP chargeability geophysical data indicates that this structure is dextral in nature with a large number of sheared quartz veins evident along the length of the structure.
In aggregate, these new results have defined a further 5.5km of gold anomalism in multiple trends with significant composite grades including: 6m at 6.97g/t gold, 6m at 1.12g/t gold, 11m at 1.09g/t gold, 4m at 1.09g/t gold and 4m at 3.59g/t gold.
The auger geochemical program has now covered the entire Kouroufing Project area at the initial 400m reconnaissance spacing. Planning is in progress for first pass AC drilling over a number of the high priority auger anomalies as well as follow-up drilling of the significant AC results recently reported from Kouroufing South.
1ASX Announcement 12th Sep 2018: Kouroufing Reveals 6km Gold Corridor
2ASX Announcement 30th Jan 2019: Wide Zones of Shallow Gold from Kouroufing
3ASX Announcement 11th Apr 2019: Shallow, High-Grade Gold Results from Kouroufing South