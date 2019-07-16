Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Ltd    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/16
0.12 AUD   --.--%
02:05aOKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - M Connelly
PU
07/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman
PU
06/26OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice - M Connelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Oklo Resources Limited

ABN: 121 582 607

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Mark Connelly

Date of appointment

16 July 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LTD
02:05aOKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - M Connelly
PU
07/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appoints New Chairman
PU
06/26OKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
06/20Resolute Mining determined to grow as adds London listing
RE
06/19OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Diallo
PU
06/11OKLO RESOURCES : Exercise of Option to Acquire 65% of Sari
PU
05/27OKLO RESOURCES : Second Bedrock Discovery Confirmed at Kouroufing
PU
04/29OKLO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
04/16OKLO RESOURCES : Further Significant Gold Trends Emerge at Kouroufing
PU
03/18OKLO RESOURCES : Drilling Activities Update
PU
More news
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD-52.00%30
BHP GROUP LTD19.78%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC21.49%137 247
RIO TINTO30.51%103 130
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.42%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%37 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About