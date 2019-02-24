Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oklo Resources Ltd    OKU   AU000000OKU1

OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
0.25 AUD   --.--%
05:42pOKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
02/18OKLO RESOURCES : Shallow High-Grade Results Bolster Kouroufing Gold Corridor
PU
01/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oklo Resources : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 05:42pm EST

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Oklo Resources Limited ("OKU"). The information contained in this presentation is a professional opinion only and is given in good faith. The material in this presentation ("material") is not and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security in OKU, nor does it form the basis

of any contract or commitment. OKU makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this material. OKU, its directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement, for any statements, opinions, information or matters, express or implied, arising out of, contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from, this material, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded. Statements contained in this material, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices, resources, reserves or potential growth of OKU, industry growth or other trend projections are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of, and may be unknown to, OKU. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Recipients of this presentation are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. OKU does not take responsibility to release publicly any revisions or updates to any forward looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this presentation except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

This presentation is a visual aid and is not intended to be read as a stand alone document. The material contains selected and abbreviated summary information about OKU and its subsidiaries and their activities current as at the date of this presentation. The material is of general background and does not purport to be complete. OKU does not take responsibility for updating any information or correcting any error or omission which may become apparent after the date of this presentation.

Compliance Statement

This presentation contains information extracted from ASX market announcements reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration

Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" ("2012 JORC Code") and available for viewing atwww.okloresources.com. OKU confirms that in respect of these announcements dated 21

December 2016, 30 January 2017, 21 February 2017, 3 March 2017, 7 March 2017, 15 March 2017, 30 March 2017, 6 April 2017, 26 April 2017, 29 May 2017, 21 June 2017, 12 July 2017, 25

July 2017, 14 August 2017, 16 August 2017, 4 September 2017, 28 November 2017, 5 December 2017, 20 December 2017, 5 February 2018, 22 February 2018, 8 March 2018, 28 March 2018, 3 May 2018, 16 May 2018, 22 May 2018, 2 July 2018, 6 August 2018, 28 August 2018, 3 September 2018, 12 September 2018, 19 September 2018, 30 January 2019 and 19 February 2019, it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in any original ASX market announcement.

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by geologists employed in Africa Mining (a wholly owned subsidiary of OKU) and reviewed by Mr Simon Taylor, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Taylor is the Managing Director of OKU. Mr Taylor is considered to have sufficient experience deemed relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent person as defined in the 2012

JORC Code. Mr Taylor consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

GOLDEN FOOTPRINT

1,400KM2 STRATEGIC LANDHOLDING IN PROLIFIC GOLD BELT

DRILLING UNDERWAY WITH $11M TO DRIVE EXPLORATION AND NEWSFLOW fully funded for the 2019 drill season and beyond.

EXPLORATION PROGRAMS led by experienced management team, involved in > 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.

TWO LARGE GOLD SYSTEMS DISCOVERED

SEKO - drilling has included:

33m at 4.97g/t gold

45m at 4.38g/t gold

62m at 5.26g/t gold

31m at 6.27g/t gold

46m at 4.03g/t gold

40m at 10.66g/t gold

29m at 12.27g/t gold

12KM DANDOKO GOLD

6KM GOLD CORRIDOR

CORRIDOR INCLUDING

AT KOUROUFING, 20km

SEKO DISCOVERY, 30km

south-east of Dandoko Project.

east of B2Gold's 7.1 Moz Fekola

mine.

First drilling has included:

40m at 1.02g/t gold

34m at 1.12 g/t gold

8m at 10.58g/t gold inc 2m at 39.7 g/t gold

34m at 1.06g/t gold

6m at 29.41 g/t gold inc 2m at 77.40 g/t gold

STRONG FOUNDATION

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

A$88.5MA$77.5M

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERSBOARD & MANAGEMENT

BlackRock Group 14.64%

  • SIMON O'LOUGHLIN

    NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

    MARKET CAP AT A$0.24/SHAREENTERPRISE VALUE

    Resolute Mining Ltd 10.62%

    1832 Asset Management 9.83%

  • SIMON TAYLOR MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO

    ~A$11.0M

    353.9M

    Hawkestone Group 6.27%

    Directors & Management 5.27%

  • DR MADANI DIALLO DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER

    CASH BALANCE (FEB 2019)

    SHARES ON ISSUE

    Ack Pty Ltd 4.68%

  • ANDREW BOYD

    Unlisted Options average exercise A$0.34

    25.4M

    73%

    TOP 20 SHAREHOLDERS

    GM - EXPLORATION

  • LARA IACUSSO

    CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

36

ONTH SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

LOW $0.07

0

AUGER DRILLING COMMENCEDDANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR DISCOVERYSEKO PRIMARY GOLDSEKO DRILLING COMMENCEDSEKO PRIMARY GOLD IN DD AT SK2

KOUROUFING GOLD CORRIDOR DISCOVERYSEKO PRIMARY GOLD AT SK2

SEKO OXIDE DISCOVERY

SEKO SK2 HIGH GRADE OXIDE

WET

SEASONWET SEASONWET SEASON

Jan-19

Mar-16

Mar-16

Apr-16

May-16

Jun-16

Jul-16

Aug-16

Sep-16

Oct-16

Nov-16

Dec-16

Jan-17

Feb-17

Mar-17

Apr-17

May-17

Jun-17

Jul-17

Aug-17

Sep-17

Oct-17

Nov-17

Dec-17

Jan-18

Feb-18

Mar-18

Apr-18

May-18

Jun-18

Jul-18

Aug-18

Sep-18

Oct-18

Nov-18

Dec-18

LARGE PROJECT PORTFOLIO

MULTI-MILLION OUNCE REGION

Increase in strategic land holding to ~500km2 over 2018, with outstanding target identified at Kouroufing Project

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKLO RESOURCES LTD
05:42pOKLO RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
02/18OKLO RESOURCES : Shallow High-Grade Results Bolster Kouroufing Gold Corridor
PU
01/31OKLO RESOURCES : intersects wide zones of shallow gold in Kouroufing drilling
AQ
01/15OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
2018OKLO RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - S O'Loughlin
PU
2018OKLO RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - M Fotios
PU
2018OKLO RESOURCES : Board Changes
PU
2018OKLO RESOURCES : fourth rig bolsters $5 million drilling program
AQ
2018OKLO RESOURCES : Fourth Rig Bolsters $5M Drilling Program
PU
2018OKLO RESOURCES : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Statement
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart OKLO RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Oklo Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD0.00%63
BHP GROUP LTD10.11%129 117
BHP GROUP PLC10.41%129 117
RIO TINTO17.91%98 810
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.68%98 810
ANGLO AMERICAN15.57%37 719
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.