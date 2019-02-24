Oklo Resources : Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMER

GOLDEN FOOTPRINT 1,400KM2 STRATEGIC LANDHOLDING IN PROLIFIC GOLD BELT DRILLING UNDERWAY WITH $11M TO DRIVE EXPLORATION AND NEWSFLOW fully funded for the 2019 drill season and beyond. EXPLORATION PROGRAMS led by experienced management team, involved in > 40Moz of gold discoveries in West Africa.

TWO LARGE GOLD SYSTEMS DISCOVERED

► SEKO - drilling has included: 33m at 4.97g/t gold 45m at 4.38g/t gold 62m at 5.26g/t gold 31m at 6.27g/t gold 46m at 4.03g/t gold 40m at 10.66g/t gold 29m at 12.27g/t gold

12KM DANDOKO GOLD 6KM GOLD CORRIDOR CORRIDOR INCLUDING AT KOUROUFING, 20km SEKO DISCOVERY, 30km south-east of Dandoko Project. east of B2Gold's 7.1 Moz Fekola mine.

► First drilling has included: 40m at 1.02g/t gold 34m at 1.12 g/t gold 8m at 10.58g/t gold inc 2m at 39.7 g/t gold 34m at 1.06g/t gold 6m at 29.41 g/t gold inc 2m at 77.40 g/t gold

STRONG FOUNDATION CORPORATE OVERVIEW CAPITAL STRUCTURE A$88.5MA$77.5M MAJOR SHAREHOLDERSBOARD & MANAGEMENT BlackRock Group 14.64% ► SIMON O'LOUGHLIN NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MARKET CAP AT A$0.24/SHAREENTERPRISE VALUE Resolute Mining Ltd 10.62% 1832 Asset Management 9.83%

► SIMON TAYLOR MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO ~A$11.0M 353.9M Hawkestone Group 6.27% Directors & Management 5.27%

► DR MADANI DIALLO DIRECTOR - COUNTRY MANAGER CASH BALANCE (FEB 2019) SHARES ON ISSUE Ack Pty Ltd 4.68%

► ANDREW BOYD Unlisted Options average exercise A$0.34 25.4M 73% TOP 20 SHAREHOLDERS GM - EXPLORATION

► LARA IACUSSO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 36 ONTH SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 LOW $0.07 0 AUGER DRILLING COMMENCEDDANDOKO GOLD CORRIDOR DISCOVERYSEKO PRIMARY GOLDSEKO DRILLING COMMENCEDSEKO PRIMARY GOLD IN DD AT SK2 KOUROUFING GOLD CORRIDOR DISCOVERYSEKO PRIMARY GOLD AT SK2 SEKO OXIDE DISCOVERY SEKO SK2 HIGH GRADE OXIDE WET SEASONWET SEASONWET SEASON Jan-19

