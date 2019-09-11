Oklo Resources : Notice Under Listing Rule 3.10.5A

12 September 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir

Shares Issued with Security Holder Approval under Listing Rule 7.1A

The Company has today issued 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in Oklo Resources Limited under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A as announced on 6th September 2019. The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.5A.

details of the dilution to existing holders of ordinary securities caused by the issue:

The Company issued 11,428,571 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A and 45,714,286 shares under Listing Rule 7.1 (Placement). This results in the following dilution to existing shareholders:

Number Dilution Number of shares on issue prior to Placement 354,854,921 Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A 11,428,571 2.77% Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1 45,714,286 11.10% Total shares on issue 411,997,778 13.87%

Details of the Company's issued capital following the completion of the Placement held by the pre- Placement and new shareholders are as follows: