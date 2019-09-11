Oklo Resources : Notice Under Listing Rule 3.10.5A
0
09/11/2019 | 09:07pm EDT
12 September 2019
Shares Issued with Security Holder Approval under Listing Rule 7.1A
The Company has today issued 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in Oklo Resources Limited under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A as announced on 6th September 2019. The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.5A.
details of the dilution to existing holders of ordinary securities caused by the issue:
The Company issued 11,428,571 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A and 45,714,286 shares under Listing Rule 7.1 (Placement). This results in the following dilution to existing shareholders:
Number
Dilution
Number of shares on issue prior to Placement
354,854,921
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A
11,428,571
2.77%
Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1
45,714,286
11.10%
Total shares on issue
411,997,778
13.87%
Details of the Company's issued capital following the completion of the Placement held by the pre- Placement and new shareholders are as follows:
Number of shares held by pre-Placement shareholders who did not participate in the Placement
Number of shares held by pre-Placement shareholders who did participate in the Placement
Number of shares held by participants in the Placement who were not previously shareholders
Percentage
47.72%
46.68%
5.60%
A statement of the reasons why the eligible entity issued the equity securities as a placement under rule 7.1A and not as (or in addition to) a pro rata issue or other type of issue in which existing ordinary security holders would have been able to participate.
The availability of the funding from eligible persons was considered to be an efficient method of raising funds in a timely manner.
Details of any underwriting agreements, including any fees payable to the underwriter.There is no underwriter agreement and no underwriter fees payable in respect of this Placement.
Any other fees or costs incurred in connection with the issue.A capital raising fee of 4% and management fee of 2% are payable on the money raised.
