OKLO RESOURCES LTD

(OKU)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.12 AUD   --.--%
09/10 OKLO RESOURCES : Precious Metals Summit Investor Presentation
PU
09/05 OKLO RESOURCES : $6 Million Share Placement
PU
09/03 OKLO RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
Oklo Resources : Notice Under Listing Rule 3.10.5A

09/11/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

12 September 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir

Shares Issued with Security Holder Approval under Listing Rule 7.1A

The Company has today issued 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in Oklo Resources Limited under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A as announced on 6th September 2019. The following information is provided in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.5A.

  1. details of the dilution to existing holders of ordinary securities caused by the issue:
    The Company issued 11,428,571 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A and 45,714,286 shares under Listing Rule 7.1 (Placement). This results in the following dilution to existing shareholders:

Number

Dilution

Number of shares on issue prior to Placement

354,854,921

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A

11,428,571

2.77%

Shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1

45,714,286

11.10%

Total shares on issue

411,997,778

13.87%

Details of the Company's issued capital following the completion of the Placement held by the pre- Placement and new shareholders are as follows:

Number of shares held by pre-Placement shareholders who did not participate in the Placement

Number of shares held by pre-Placement shareholders who did participate in the Placement

Number of shares held by participants in the Placement who were not previously shareholders

Percentage

47.72%

46.68%

5.60%

  1. A statement of the reasons why the eligible entity issued the equity securities as a placement under rule 7.1A and not as (or in addition to) a pro rata issue or other type of issue in which existing ordinary security holders would have been able to participate.
    The availability of the funding from eligible persons was considered to be an efficient method of raising funds in a timely manner.
  1. Details of any underwriting agreements, including any fees payable to the underwriter. There is no underwriter agreement and no underwriter fees payable in respect of this Placement.
  2. Any other fees or costs incurred in connection with the issue. A capital raising fee of 4% and management fee of 2% are payable on the money raised.

Yours sincerely,

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Oklo Resouces Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 01:06:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Simon James Robson Taylor Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Simon Thomas O'Loughlin Non-Executive Chairman
Lara Iacusso Chief Financial Officer
Madani Diallo Non-Executive Director
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKLO RESOURCES LTD-52.00%29
BHP GROUP PLC7.47%119 723
BHP GROUP LTD6.11%119 723
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.74%88 678
RIO TINTO PLC13.97%88 678
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.20%31 660
