Oklo Resources : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

29th JULY 2019

By conclusion of the 2018 field season, drilling programs completed at Seko successfully outlined both strike and depth extensions to the oxide gold mineralisation previously encountered in aircore (AC) drilling to vertical depths of circa 80m and deeper reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core

drilling to vertical depths of between 180m and 200m at Seko Anomaly 2 (SK2) and Seko Anomaly 3 (SK3). Initial testing over other regional targets along the Dandoko gold corridor resulted in the Sory and Dabia discoveries. At the neighboring Kouroufing Project, regional auger drilling delineated an extensive 6km-long gold corridor hosting individual anomalies of over 1km in length.

In November 2018, the Company's 2019 field season commenced with a fully funded $5 million drilling program. The 35,000m program, consisting of DD, RC and AC drilling, was focused on advancing the Seko gold discovery along with the ongoing evaluation of the 12km-long Dandoko gold corridor and Kouroufing Project. A further 25,000m of low-cost, reconnaissance auger drilling was allocated towards first-pass assessment of new regional target areas.

During the quarter, a total of 267 AC holes (for 21,993m), 7 RC holes (for 1,252m) and 1 DD hole (for 258m) were completed at Dandoko, and 58 AC holes (for 3,114m) and 1 RC hole (for 120m) were completed at Kouroufing and 286 auger holes (for 3,311m) completed at Sari and Kossaya, with all auger assays received.

DANDOKO PROJECT

During the June 2019 quarter, the planned 16,000m program of AC and RC drilling testing was extended to 23,500m due to favourable weather conditions. The program tested for extensions to the north and south of Seko, Dabia and Sory along with other targets across the Dandoko gold corridor (Figure 2). This program also included traverses exploring for potential gold mineralisation between SK2 and SK3 at Seko (Figure 3).

Subsequent to quarter-end, all the Dandoko drilling had been completed at with assay results pending.