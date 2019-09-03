Oklo Resources : Trading Halt

The securities of Oklo Resources Limited ('OKU') will be placed in trading halt at the request of OKU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 6 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

4 September 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Dear Sir

Request for Trading Halt

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Oklo Resources Limited ("Oklo" or the Company) (ASX Code: OKU) requests that an immediate trading halt be put on its securities pending an ASX announcement regarding a capital raising.

Oklo can see no reason why a trading halt should not be put on its securities.

The trading halt is requested until the commencement of trading on Friday, 6 September 2019 or upon the release of an announcement in regards to the capital raising.

Yours sincerely,

Oklo Resources Limited

Louisa Martino

Company Secretary