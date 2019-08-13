OKP : Achieves Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of S$0.3 Million In 2Q2019
08/13/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
OKP HOLDINGS LIMITED ACHIEVES NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF S$0.3 MILLION IN 2Q2019
Strong balance sheet, with free cash and cash equivalents of S$60.4 million
Focus on the execution of pipeline projects and core civil engineering business, with healthy order book of S$282.6 million1
Strong emphasis on advanced technologies and training programmes to streamline processes and improve productivity
Continues to look for opportunities to diversify earnings locally and abroad, and build a strong recurring income base
GROUP'S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
S$
' Million
2Q2019
2Q2018
▲/▼
1H2019
1H2018
▲/▼
Revenue
19.4
27.4
▼29.2
38.5
50.4
▼23.5
Gross Profit
2.2
1.8
▲23.4
6.0
7.4
▼20.0
GP Margins
11.6%
6.6%
▲5 ppt
15.4%
14.8%
▲0.6ppt
Net profit attributable to
0.3
0.1
▲159.8
1.3
3.0
▼54.4
equity holders
EPS - Basic (cents)
0.09
0.03
▲200.0
0.44
0.96
▼54.2
As at 30 June 2019:
Net Tangible Assets: S$120.3 million, NTA Per Share: 39.02 cents
1 As at 30 June 2019, with projects extending till 2023
Singapore, 13 August 2019 -MAINBOARD-LISTED infrastructure and civil engineering company, OKP Holdings Limited (胡金标控股有限公司) ("OKP" or the "Group"), today reported a 159.8% increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of S$0.3 million for the three months ended 30 June 2019 ("2Q2019") as compared to S$0.1 million over the corresponding period in the previous year ("2Q2018"). The Group's higher 2Q2019 bottom line was mainly lifted by higher gross profit and gross profit margin due to higher contribution from the rental income segment, a few construction projects which had commanded better gross profit, and higher other gains largely attributable to a technical management consultancy fee in relation to a piling project in Jakarta. The growth in net profit attributable to equity holders was achieved despite a 29.2% dip in revenue to S$19.4 million, as compared to S$27.4 million over the same period.
Correspondingly, earnings per share (basic) for 2Q2019 increased by 200.0% to 0.09 Singapore cents, from 0.03 Singapore cents in 2Q2018.
REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE
GROUP'S REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
2Q2019
2Q2018
Increase/(decrease)
S$' Million
% of Total
S$' Million
% of Total
S$' Million
% Change
Construction
12.0
62.1
8.7
31.9
3.3
37.8
Maintenance
6.0
30.9
17.4
63.6
(11.4)
(65.6)
Rental
1.3
7.0
1.2
4.5
0.1
11.1
Income
Total
19.4
100.0
27.4
100.0
(8.0)
(29.2)
Revenue
The overall decrease in the Group's revenue in 2Q2019 was largely due to a 65.6% decrease in maintenance segment revenue, partially offset by a 37.8% increase in construction segment revenue and a 11.1% increase in rental income.
The increase in construction segment revenue was largely due to a higher percentage of revenue recognised from a number of existing construction projects which progressed to a more active phase. The construction segment remains a major contributor, representing 62.1% of the Group's 2Q2019 revenue, significantly higher than the 31.9% contribution to revenue in 2Q2018.
The decrease in maintenance segment revenue was largely due to a lower percentage of revenue recognised from a few newly-awarded maintenance projects during 2Q2019. Overall, the maintenance segment contributed 30.9% to the Group's total revenue in 2Q2019.
The Group's rental income continues to see good potential, recording a S$0.1 million increase to S$1.3 million in 2Q2019 as compared to 2Q2018. Overall, the Group's rental income contributed 7.0% to the Group's total revenue, up from 4.5% in the previous corresponding quarter.
The higher gross profit margin was largely due to a higher contribution from the rental income segment as well as a few construction projects which had commanded better gross profit in 2Q2019. The gross profit margin increased by five percentage points to 11.6% in 2Q2019, from 6.6% in 2Q2018.
Group Managing Director, Mr Or Toh Wat (胡 土 发), said, "As aforward-lookingcompany, we will continue to focus on advanced technologies and training programmes as part of our efforts to streamline our processes and enhance our efficiencies and core competencies. Through such initiatives, we can reduce our reliance on manpower, while improving our overall productivity to stay ahead of the competition in the industry."
"We remain committed towards generating value for our shareholders, and will focus on the successful execution of our projects, while building a recurring income base as we continue to keep a lookout for strategic opportunities to diversify our earnings both locally and overseas."
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Group's balance sheet remains strong with net tangible assets ("NTA") of S$120.3 million while NTA per share was 39.02 Singapore cents as at 30 June 2019. As at 31 December 2018, the Group's NTA and NTA per share were S$121.8 million and 39.49 Singapore cents respectively.
OKP's free cash and cash equivalents stood at S$60.4 million as at 30 June 2019, compared to S$61.9 million a year ago.
Net cash used in operating activities in 2Q2019 was S$1.4 million, a decrease of S$1.1 million from 2Q2018. The decrease was mainly due to an increase in cash generated from operating activities before working capital changes of S$0.8 million, a decrease in net working capital outflow of S$0.2 million and a decrease in income tax paid of S$0.1 million.
In 2Q2019, net cash of S$60,000 was used in investing activities. This includes the purchase of new property, plant and equipment of S$0.5 million, offset by S$0.3 million attributable to dividends received from an unincorporated joint venture as well as proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$97,000.
Net cash of S$4.6 million was used in financing activities, with the major outflows relating to dividend payments to shareholders of S$3.1 million, repayment of lease liabilities of S$0.8 million, interest payments of S$0.3 million and the repayment of borrowings of S$0.4 million.
Based on OKP's closing share price of S$0.20 as at 13 August 2019, the Group's market capitalisation is S$61.7 million.
Outlook
Latest flash estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that Singapore's economy expanded by 0.1% on a year-on-year("y-o-y") basis in 2Q2019. This was a significant decrease from the 1.1% growth in the first quarter of 2019 ("1Q2019"). On a quarter-on-quarterseasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the economy shrank by 3.4% as compared to the 3.8% growth in the preceding quarter2.
The Building and Construction Authority ("BCA") projected the total value of construction contracts to be awarded in 2019 to reach between S$27.0 billion and S$32.0 billion, with around 60% of the projects coming from the public sector, amounting to between S$16.5 billion and S$19.5 billion. Public sector construction demand is expected to be lifted by major infrastructure projects and a pipeline of major industrial building projects such as the Cross-Island Line, developments at Jurong Lake District and Changi Airport Terminal3.
The construction demand in the private sector is expected to remain steady at between S$10.5 billion and S$12.5 billion in 2019, supported by projects including the redevelopment of past en-bloc sales sites concluded prior to the second half of 2018 and new industrial developments3.
BCA anticipates a steady improvement in construction demand over the medium term with a projected demand of between $27.0 billion and $34.0 billion per year for 2020 to 2021, which could potentially pick up to between $28.0 billion and $35.0 billion per year for 2022 to 20233.
Singapore's GDP Grew by 0.1 Per Cent in the Second Quarter of 2019 - Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore, 12 July 2019
Singapore's Total Construction Demand To Remain Strong This Year - Building and Construction Authority, 14 January 2019
