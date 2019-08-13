OKP : Achieves Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of S$0.3 Million In 2Q2019

The increase in construction segment revenue was largely due to a higher percentage of revenue recognised from a number of existing construction projects which progressed to a more active phase. The construction segment remains a major contributor, representing 62.1% of the Group's 2Q2019 revenue, significantly higher than the 31.9% contribution to revenue in 2Q2018.

The decrease in maintenance segment revenue was largely due to a lower percentage of revenue recognised from a few newly-awarded maintenance projects during 2Q2019. Overall, the maintenance segment contributed 30.9% to the Group's total revenue in 2Q2019.

The Group's rental income continues to see good potential, recording a S$0.1 million increase to S$1.3 million in 2Q2019 as compared to 2Q2018. Overall, the Group's rental income contributed 7.0% to the Group's total revenue, up from 4.5% in the previous corresponding quarter.

The higher gross profit margin was largely due to a higher contribution from the rental income segment as well as a few construction projects which had commanded better gross profit in 2Q2019. The gross profit margin increased by five percentage points to 11.6% in 2Q2019, from 6.6% in 2Q2018.

Group Managing Director, Mr Or Toh Wat ( 胡 土 发 ), said, "As a forward-lookingcompany, we will continue to focus on advanced technologies and training programmes as part of our efforts to streamline our processes and enhance our efficiencies and core competencies. Through such initiatives, we can reduce our reliance on manpower, while improving our overall productivity to stay ahead of the competition in the industry."

"We remain committed towards generating value for our shareholders, and will focus on the successful execution of our projects, while building a recurring income base as we continue to keep a lookout for strategic opportunities to diversify our earnings both locally and overseas."