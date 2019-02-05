Okta : Announces $500,000 Grant to Tipping Point Community to Address Poverty and Homelessness in the Bay Area

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity
for the enterprise, today announced that Okta
for Good will commit $500,000 over the next four years to Tipping
Point Community, a nonprofit organization that finds and funds the
most effective programs and policies fighting poverty in the Bay Area.
This grant from the Okta for Good Fund, a donor-advised fund of Tides
Foundation, is one of four commitments Okta will make to its communities
in conjunction with its 10-year anniversary.
Okta’s large-scale and long-term investment in Tipping Point represents
the company’s ongoing commitment to address issues impacting its local
communities. It builds on Okta’s early participation in SF
Gives, a $10 million four-year initiative spearheaded by Tipping
Point and leading technology companies in 2014, to encourage the private
sector to support nonprofits focused on addressing poverty in the Bay
Area. Okta for Good’s grant will provide resources to experts closest to
issues such as education, workforce development, early childhood
development and housing, ultimately enabling Tipping Point grantees to
utilize the funds as effectively as possible. Okta will also continue to
engage its employees and connect its team with Tipping Point nonprofits
throughout the Bay Area.
In addition to this grant, Okta is also announcing that the company will:
-
Open its doors: In light of increasing rent prices throughout
the Bay Area, Okta will offer community space in its new San Francisco
headquarters for nonprofit organizations to hold events and meetings
at no cost. Okta will also open its doors to nonprofits in need of
space in its global offices.
-
Offer inroads and job opportunities to community members: Okta
will support San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s Opportunities
for All initiative, a program designed to address economic
inequality by ensuring that all young people can be a part of San
Francisco’s thriving economy. As part of Mayor Breed’s efforts to
provide paid internships for youth, Okta will commit to bringing on
six San Francisco high school students this summer. This commitment
builds on Okta’s ongoing support for students interested in exploring
roles in technology and its existing partnerships with nonprofit
organizations like Genesys Works, Year Up and Citizen Schools.
-
Volunteer with local nonprofits: Okta will continue to empower
its employees to work shoulder-to-shoulder with community
organizations, giving employees three days off per year to volunteer
and incorporating volunteering to its new hire orientation program. It
will also commit to coupling volunteer work with learning experiences
to drive a deeper understanding of community issues.
“We launched the Okta for Good Fund over a year ago with the goal of
positively impacting our communities around the world. Right now it’s
the community in which we’re headquartered — the Bay Area — that needs
our support,” said Frederic Kerrest, Co-founder and COO of Okta. “As we
open our new San Francisco headquarters and mark another era of growth
for Okta, it can be easy to look inward and consider our accomplishments
and goals. But our success is linked to our community: the only way Okta
can continue to thrive is if our community is thriving as well. That’s
why we’re continuing to invest in Tipping Point and committing to
opening our doors, offering inroads and job opportunities and empowering
our employees to give back to their communities.”
“Today in the Bay Area, one in three people make impossible choices
between putting food on the table, paying their utility bills, or seeing
the doctor. In a region as prosperous as ours, that’s simply
unacceptable,” said Daniel Lurie, Founder and CEO of Tipping Point
Community. “Okta is modeling how companies in the Bay Area can step up
to address this crisis in a meaningful and sustained way. There is no
silver bullet to solving poverty, but if we come together as a
community, there’s nothing the Bay Area can’t tackle.”
To discuss Okta's investment in Tipping Point and its commitments to the
community, the company will welcome local nonprofit and civic leaders to
its new headquarters and at its Community Open House tonight, featuring
a panel of speakers including Daniel Lurie, CEO of Tipping Point
Community; Shamann Walton, San Francisco Board Of Supervisors, District
10; and Emily Schaffer, Executive Director, Year Up. For more
information or to RSVP, please visit: http://regionalevents.okta.com/oktascommunityopenhouse.
For more information about Okta for Good, visit: https://www.okta.com/okta-for-good/.
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise.
The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage
their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences.
With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and
infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt
the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,600
organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack,
Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their
people and technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005268/en/