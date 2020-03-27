Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Okta, Inc.    OKTA

OKTA, INC.

(OKTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Okta : Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day in conjunction with Oktane20 Live on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT with the Oktane20 Live Opening Keynote. Investor Day content will begin at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Nearly 8,000 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OKTA, INC.
08:01aOKTA : Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast
BU
03/06OKTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/05OKTA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05OKTA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
03/05OKTA : Works with Zurich North America to Provide Seamless, Secure Experiences f..
BU
03/05OKTA : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
BU
03/02OKTA, INC. : annual earnings release
02/06OKTA : Brings Aboard Cloud Platform Veteran Craig Weissman as Chief Architect
BU
02/03OKTA : Announces Date for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Confe..
BU
2019OKTA : to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 771 M
EBIT 2021 -58,3 M
Net income 2021 -237 M
Finance 2021 519 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -62,1x
P/E ratio 2022 -69,6x
EV / Sales2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2022 14,5x
Capitalization 15 138 M
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 142,39  $
Last Close Price 123,30  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd McKinnon Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Frederic Kerrest Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
William Ekkehard Losch Chief Financial Officer
Hector Aguilar President-Technology
Vicky Xiong Senior Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKTA, INC.6.87%15 138
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-1.15%1 187 380
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.107.45%39 381
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC23.15%36 372
SEA LIMITED13.72%21 189
SPLUNK INC.-13.77%20 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group