Okta : Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day in conjunction with Oktane20 Live on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT with the Oktane20 Live Opening Keynote. Investor Day content will begin at 11:00 a.m. PDT.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Nearly 8,000 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

