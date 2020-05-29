Okta : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
05/29/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Bill Losch, Chief Financial Officer
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Presenter: Bill Losch, Chief Financial Officer
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Morgan Stanley Zero Trust Conference
Presenter: Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
Thursday, June 25, 2020

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 8,400 organizations, including Engie, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Teach for America, T-Mobile and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 776 M - -
Net income 2021 -213 M - -
Net cash position 2021 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 914 M 22 914 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 28,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 248
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart OKTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Okta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 166,68 $
Last Close Price 183,92 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd McKinnon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Frederic Kerrest Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
William Ekkehard Losch Chief Financial Officer
Hector Aguilar President-Technology
Vicky Xiong Senior Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKTA, INC.59.42%22 914
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.29%1 375 636
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.140.37%46 114
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC48.18%44 018
SEA LIMITED88.12%35 263
SPLUNK INC.20.18%28 591
