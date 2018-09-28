Okta : to Webcast Investor Day

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity
for the enterprise, today announced that it will webcast its Investor
Day on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in San Francisco at 1:30pm PDT.
The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section
of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following
the completion of the event.
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise.
The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage
their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences.
With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and
infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt
the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,150
organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack,
Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their
people and technology.
