Okta : to Webcast Investor Day

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in San Francisco at 1:30pm PDT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,150 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

