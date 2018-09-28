Log in
OKTA INC
Okta : to Webcast Investor Day

09/28/2018

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced that it will webcast its Investor Day on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in San Francisco at 1:30pm PDT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at http://investor.okta.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 5,150 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.


© Business Wire 2018
10:06pOKTA : to Webcast Investor Day
09/12OKTA : and Yubico Partner to Provide Hardware-Based Security Combined with Okta ..
09/10TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Netlist and Okta
09/10OKTA : Cybersecurity Spending Pushes Okta Inc (OKTA) Easily Past Earnings Estima..
09/07OKTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
09/07OKTA : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
09/07OKTA : Launches New Partner Program to Lead More Companies to the Cloud
09/07TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Palo Alto Networks and Okta
09/06OKTA : Announces Q2 FY19 Customer Momentum
09/06OKTA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
09/09OKTA : Strong Q2 2019 Results 
09/08OKTA : Upside Limited 
09/07Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/07/2018) 
09/07Midday Gainers / Losers (09/07/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 375 M
EBIT 2019 -57,4 M
Net income 2019 -132 M
Finance 2019 272 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Capitalization 7 598 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 77,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd McKinnon Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Frederic Kerrest Chief Operating Officer & Director
William E. Losch Chief Financial Officer
Hector Aguilar Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Mark F. Settle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKTA INC174.93%7 598
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.57%874 023
RED HAT12.09%24 073
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC110.70%22 282
SPLUNK INC40.51%17 221
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.01%15 058
