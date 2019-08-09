Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  OKUMURA CORPORATION    1833   JP3194800003

OKUMURA CORPORATION

(1833)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OKUMURA : Annual Report2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:21am EDT

Annual Report 2019

P r o f i l e

Okumura was established in 1907 based on two key principles enshrined in the corporate mottos "steadfast management" and "sincere operation."The steady growth achieved over the years has been made possible through the unﬂagging support of our customers.

Okumura's main business activities include civil engineering projects for railways, roads, power station facilities, sewage and water works, and others. In the area of construction are projects such as houses, public facilities, medical facilities, and oce buildings. The Company has developed technology at the highest level, with achievements including the seismic isolation system used to construct Japan's ﬁrst earthquake-absorbing building. In the area of environment-related technology, Okumura has developed techniques for 100% recycling of demolished concrete, and natural greening of concrete surfaces on buildings.

Okumura understands what an important mission it is to provide a better environment for the future. Accordingly, the Company is dedicated to contributing to meaningful social infrastructure investment and to always being a corporation regarded highly by society. It will achieve this by continuing to develop as an all-around construction company based on steadfast business management.

C o n t e n t s

1

Financial Highlights

12

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

2

To Our Shareholders

13

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

4

Review of Operations

14

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Topics

34

Independent Auditor's Report

8

Consolidated Balance Sheet

35

Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)

10

Consolidated Statement of Income

36

Network

11

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

37

Board of Directors / Investor Information

Financial Highlights

Okumura Corporation Annual Report 2019

For the years ended March 31

2017

2018

2019

2019

Consolidated:

Millions of Yen

Thousands of

U.S. Dollars

Net sales

¥203,091

¥223,928

¥220,884

$1,989,769

Operating income

11,679

15,854

13,717

123,564

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

13,614

15,164

12,314

110,930

Total assets*1

287,675

313,864

297,691

2,681,655

1

Total equity

152,959

167,724

168,401

1,516,986

Per Share:

Yen

U.S. Dollars

Basic net income*2

¥341.69

¥380.65

¥312.93

$2.82

Cash dividends applicable to the year*2

165.00

184.00

153.00

1.38

*1 "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the fiscal period of March 2019. Accordingly, the summaries of business results for the fiscal period of March 2017 and the fiscal period of March 2018 represent performance results after retrospectively applying the said accounting standards, etc.

*2 Per share figures have been restated, as appropriate, to reflect the consolidation of shares at the rate of five shares to one share of the Company's common stock effective October 1, 2017.

Note: The U.S. dollar amounts included herein are presented solely for convenience of the reader. Such dollar amounts have been translated from yen at the approximate exchange rate in Tokyo on March 31, 2019, of ¥111.01=$1.

Net Sales

(Millions of Yen)

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2017

2018

2019

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

(Millions of Yen)

20,000

16,000

12,000

8,000

4,000

0

2017

2018

2019

TotalEquity

(Millions of Yen)

200,000

175,000

150,000

125,000

100,000

75,000

50,000

25,000

0

2017

2018

2019

Disclaimer Regarding Forecasts and Projections

This Annual Report includes forecasts, projections and other predictive statements that represent Okumura's assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These forecasts, etc., are based on industry trends, circumstances involving clients and other factors, and involve risks, variables and uncertainties. The Okumura Group's actual performance results may differ from those projected in this Annual Report. Consequently, no guarantee is presented or implied as to the accuracy of specific forecasts, projections or predictive statements contained herein.

To Our Shareholders

2

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support and encouragement and wish each one of them the greatest success in their endeavors.

A general overview of our business performance for the fiscal period of March 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) is provided below.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

During the period under review, the Japanese economy was basically on a recovery trend but there was a certain amount of back and forth due to the downward pressure exerted by natural disasters and the slowdown of the overseas economy. Consequently, the pace of recovery remained sluggish. In this climate, the operating environment surrounding the construction industry remained stable thanks to strong construction investments mainly from the private sector.

In these circumstances, the Company's consolidated net sales decreased 1.4% year on year to ¥220,884 million. Meanwhile, as a result of factors such as the decrease in net sales from construction work, consolidated gross profit decreased 3.7% year on year to ¥31,543 million, operating income decreased 13.5% year on year to ¥13,717 million, and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased 18.8% year on year to ¥12,314 million.

The Company decided to pay a dividend of ¥153.00 per share for the period ended March 31, 2019 based on its basic policy regarding profit sharing. As for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and thereafter, the Company intends to revise its measures for shareholder returns in an effort to ensure both proactive investments for the future and the steady return of profits to our shareholders.

Looking Ahead and Key Strategies

The Japanese economy is expected to recover at a slow pace due to the current weakness in overseas demand, despite the expectations for internal demand to remain firm. In the construction industry, while there are concerns over the tightening demand and supply of certain construction materials and labor, the business environment is expected to remain solid for the time being, given the continuing

Okumura Corporation Annual Report 2019

3

strong construction investments as a result of the recovery in public investments reflecting the effects of government policies. Meanwhile, in the medium- to long-term, harsh conditions are expected ahead due to the restraints on new construction investments and the increasing shortage of skilled labor.

Under these circumstances, the Okumura Group will continue its business in the long-term and contribute to the sustained development of society. To this end, the Okumura Group has formulated the "Vision toward 2030," indicating its future vision and the "Medium Term Business Plan (FY2019-FY2021)," which upholds the basic policy of promoting the three business strategies of "increasing corporate value," "expanding business domains" and "utilizing human resources," as the initial step in realizing this vision.

Specifically, we will "increase corporate value" by strengthening our marketing capabilities and building our technical superiority in the construction business, and reinforcing our companywide initiatives toward ESG, while at the same time aim to "expand business domains" by reinforcing the real estate business, entering new businesses and building an overseas business base. Furthermore, we will "utilize human resources" through our initiatives toward workstyle reforms, the utilization of diverse talent and reinforced education.

Going forward Okamura will uphold its corporate philosophy which has endured since its founding, while setting its sight on the "Vision toward 2030," and apply all of its resources to build a solid earnings base capable of flexibly and quickly responding to changes in the operating environment and to meet the expectations and trust placed in us by our shareholders.

The Company looks forward to the continued support and guidance of our shareholders.

June 2019

Takanori Okumura

President and Representative Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Okumura Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 05:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKUMURA CORPORATION
01:21aOKUMURA : Annual Report2019
PU
01:21aOKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2020
PU
05/28OKUMURA : Notice of the 82nd annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
03/27OKUMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2019
PU
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2019
PU
2018OKUMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Third Quarter of FY2018
PU
2017OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2018
PU
2017OKUMURA CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 105 B
Chart OKUMURA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OKUMURA CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKUMURA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 767,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takanori Okumura President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Miyamoto Head-Civil Works Technology
Seiichi Fujioka Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Mizuno Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Keiji Yamaguchi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKUMURA CORPORATION-11.88%1 051
VINCI30.35%57 719
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.93%33 002
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.18%26 843
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.69%20 465
FERROVIAL40.49%20 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group