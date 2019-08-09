OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2020
08/09/2019 | 01:21am EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements
(For the First Quarter of FY2020)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
FY2019
Current First Quarter
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
：
Cash and deposits
34,847
20,798
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
construction contracts and other
101,041
87,573
Securities
17,000
42,000
Real estate for sale
991
853
Costs on construction contracts in progress
4,336
4,942
Costs on real estate business
2,736
2,816
Work in process
1,438
1,718
Raw materials and supplies
75
76
Other
7,974
8,936
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(700)
(614)
Total current assets
169,742
169,103
Non-current assets
：
Property, plant and equipment
：
Land
31,758
32,937
Other, net
17,320
17,629
Total property, plant and equipment
49,079
50,566
Intangible assets
：
Goodwill
497
489
Other
439
463
Total intangible assets
937
953
Investments and other assets
：
Investment securities
74,168
68,502
Retirement benefit asset
3,140
3,128
Other
2,631
2,566
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,009)
(1,990)
Total investments and other assets
77,930
72,207
Total non-current assets
127,947
123,727
Total assets
297,690
292,831
(Millions of Yen)
FY2019
Current First Quarter
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
：
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
and other
43,337
39,104
Short-term borrowings
8,075
8,315
Income taxes payable
2,298
277
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
13,942
23,235
Provisions
4,225
2,051
Provision for loss on construction contracts
1,118
1,116
Asset retirement obligations
86
86
Other
34,936
42,430
Total current liabilities
108,020
116,618
Non-current liabilities
：
Long-term borrowings
7,122
7,117
Asset retirement obligations
57
57
Other
14,089
12,751
Total non-current liabilities
21,269
19,926
Total liabilities
129,289
136,545
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
：
Share capital
19,838
19,838
Capital surplus
25,330
25,330
Retained earnings
103,250
98,880
Treasury shares
(16,069)
(19,756)
Total shareholders' equity
132,349
124,294
Accumulated other comprehensive income
：
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
34,414
30,444
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,693
1,607
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
36,108
32,051
Non-controlling interests
(57)
(59)
Total net assets
168,400
156,285
Total liabilities and net assets
297,690
292,831
Consolidated Statements of Income (Three-month Period Ended June 30)
(Millions of Yen)
1Q / FY2019
1Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Net sales
：
Net sales of completed construction contracts
49,531
48,153
Net sales of real estate business and other
2,048
2,451
Total net sales
51,580
50,605
Cost of sales
：
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
42,786
43,986
Cost of sales on real estate business and other
925
1,361
Total cost of sales
43,711
45,348
Gross profit
：
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
6,745
4,166
Gross profit on real estate business and other
1,123
1,090
Total gross profit
7,868
5,257
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,115
3,822
Operating profit
3,752
1,434
Non-operating income
：
Interest income
10
15
Dividend income
679
723
Other
276
152
Total non-operating income
966
891
Non-operating expenses
：
Interest expenses
35
42
Foreign exchange losses
17
56
Other
8
4
Total non-operating expenses
61
103
Ordinary profit
4,657
2,222
Extraordinary income
：
Gain on sales of non-current assets
21
0
Total extraordinary income
21
0
Extraordinary losses
：
Loss on sales of non-current assets
42
―
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
3
0
Total extraordinary losses
46
0
Profit before income taxes
4,632
2,222
Income taxes - current
459
256
Income taxes - deferred
762
397
Total income taxes
1,222
653
Profit
3,410
1,569
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
―
(1)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,410
1,571
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Three-month Period Ended June 30)
(Millions of Yen)
1Q / FY2019
1Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Profit
3,410
1,569
Other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,661
(3,970)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(76)
(86)
Total other comprehensive income
1,585
(4,056)
Comprehensive income
4,996
(2,487)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
4,996
(2,485)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
―
(1)
Construction orders awarded
Net sales
Projects completed
Period-end backlog
Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)
1Q / FY2019
1Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
engineering
%
%
%
%
Domestic public sector
14,000
69.2
4,400
13.1
Domestic private sector
6,241
30.8
60.2
29,323
86.9
78.1
Overseas
(0)
(0.0)
4
0.0
Civil
Subtotal
20,241
100
33,728
100
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
202
1.5
1,526
16.1
Domestic private sector
13,194
98.5
39.8
7,941
83.9
21.9
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
13,396
100
9,468
100
Domestic public sector
14,202
42.2
5,926
13.7
Total
Domestic private sector
19,436
57.8
100
37,265
86.3
100
Overseas
(0)
(0.0)
4
0.0
Total
33,638
100
43,196
100
engineering
Domestic public sector
17,036
77.8
[44.2]
18,070
76.3
[49.2]
Domestic private sector
4,700
21.5
5,407
22.8
Overseas
161
0.7
221
0.9
Civil
Subtotal
21,898
100
42.9
23,700
100
47.9
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
5,347
19.4
[55.8]
2,520
10.3
[50.8]
Domestic private sector
22,286
80.6
21,933
89.7
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
27,633
100
24,453
100
54.1
49.4
Domestic public sector
22,383
45.2
[100]
20,590
42.7
[100]
Subtotal
Domestic private sector
26,986
54.5
27,341
56.8
Overseas
161
0.3
221
0.5
Subtotal
49,531
100
97.0
48,153
100
97.3
Real estate business and other
1,538
3.0
1,336
2.7
Total
51,070
100
49,490
100
engineering
Domestic public sector
117,962
72.0
111,137
57.4
Domestic private sector
36,962
22.6
59.6
74,676
38.5
56.2
Overseas
8,850
5.4
8,016
4.1
Civil
Subtotal
163,775
100
193,830
100
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
14,789
13.3
21,947
14.5
Domestic private sector
96,375
86.7
40.4
128,902
85.5
43.8
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
111,164
100
150,850
100
Domestic public sector
132,751
48.3
133,084
38.6
Total
Domestic private sector
133,338
48.5
100
203,579
59.1
100
Overseas
8,850
3.2
8,016
2.3
Total
274,940
100
344,681
100
(Millions of Yen) Change % Change
Increase Increase
(Decrease) (Decrease)
%
(9,599) (68.6)
23,081 369.8
13,486 66.6
1,323 653.9
(5,252) (39.8)
－ －
(3,928) (29.3)
(8,276) (58.3)
17,829 91.7
9,557 28.4
1,034 6.1
15.0
37.3
1,801 8.2
(2,827) (52.9)
(1.6)
－ －
(3,179) (11.5)
(1,793) (8.0)
1.3
37.3
(1,378) (2.8)
(13.1)
(1,579) (3.1)
(6,825) (5.8)
37,714 102.0
(9.4)
30,055 18.4
7,158 48.4
32,527 33.8
－ －
39,686 35.7
333 0.3
70,241 52.7
(9.4)
69,741 25.4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Okumura Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 05:20:02 UTC
Latest news on OKUMURA CORPORATION
Sales 2020
-
EBIT 2020
-
Net income 2020
-
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Capi. / Sales2020
-
Capi. / Sales2021
-
Capitalization
105 B
Chart OKUMURA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OKUMURA CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price
2 767,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.