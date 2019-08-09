Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  OKUMURA CORPORATION    1833   JP3194800003

OKUMURA CORPORATION

(1833)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:21am EDT

Consolidated Financial Statements

(For the First Quarter of FY2020)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

Current First Quarter

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

34,847

20,798

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

construction contracts and other

101,041

87,573

Securities

17,000

42,000

Real estate for sale

991

853

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,336

4,942

Costs on real estate business

2,736

2,816

Work in process

1,438

1,718

Raw materials and supplies

75

76

Other

7,974

8,936

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(700)

(614)

Total current assets

169,742

169,103

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Land

31,758

32,937

Other, net

17,320

17,629

Total property, plant and equipment

49,079

50,566

Intangible assets

Goodwill

497

489

Other

439

463

Total intangible assets

937

953

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

74,168

68,502

Retirement benefit asset

3,140

3,128

Other

2,631

2,566

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,009)

(1,990)

Total investments and other assets

77,930

72,207

Total non-current assets

127,947

123,727

Total assets

297,690

292,831

- 1 -

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

Current First Quarter

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

and other

43,337

39,104

Short-term borrowings

8,075

8,315

Income taxes payable

2,298

277

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

13,942

23,235

Provisions

4,225

2,051

Provision for loss on construction contracts

1,118

1,116

Asset retirement obligations

86

86

Other

34,936

42,430

Total current liabilities

108,020

116,618

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

7,122

7,117

Asset retirement obligations

57

57

Other

14,089

12,751

Total non-current liabilities

21,269

19,926

Total liabilities

129,289

136,545

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

19,838

19,838

Capital surplus

25,330

25,330

Retained earnings

103,250

98,880

Treasury shares

(16,069)

(19,756)

Total shareholders' equity

132,349

124,294

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

34,414

30,444

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,693

1,607

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

36,108

32,051

Non-controlling interests

(57)

(59)

Total net assets

168,400

156,285

Total liabilities and net assets

297,690

292,831

- 2 -

Consolidated Statements of Income (Three-month Period Ended June 30)

(Millions of Yen)

1Q / FY2019

1Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Net sales

Net sales of completed construction contracts

49,531

48,153

Net sales of real estate business and other

2,048

2,451

Total net sales

51,580

50,605

Cost of sales

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

42,786

43,986

Cost of sales on real estate business and other

925

1,361

Total cost of sales

43,711

45,348

Gross profit

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

6,745

4,166

Gross profit on real estate business and other

1,123

1,090

Total gross profit

7,868

5,257

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,115

3,822

Operating profit

3,752

1,434

Non-operating income

Interest income

10

15

Dividend income

679

723

Other

276

152

Total non-operating income

966

891

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

35

42

Foreign exchange losses

17

56

Other

8

4

Total non-operating expenses

61

103

Ordinary profit

4,657

2,222

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

21

0

Total extraordinary income

21

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

42

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

3

0

Total extraordinary losses

46

0

Profit before income taxes

4,632

2,222

Income taxes - current

459

256

Income taxes - deferred

762

397

Total income taxes

1,222

653

Profit

3,410

1,569

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,410

1,571

- 3 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Three-month Period Ended June 30)

(Millions of Yen)

1Q / FY2019

1Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Profit

3,410

1,569

Other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,661

(3,970)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(76)

(86)

Total other comprehensive income

1,585

(4,056)

Comprehensive income

4,996

(2,487)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

4,996

(2,485)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

- 4 -

Construction orders awarded

Net sales

Projects completed

Period-end backlog

Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)

1Q / FY2019

1Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

engineering

%

%

%

%

Domestic public sector

14,000

69.2

4,400

13.1

Domestic private sector

6,241

30.8

60.2

29,323

86.9

78.1

Overseas

(0)

(0.0)

4

0.0

Civil

Subtotal

20,241

100

33,728

100

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

202

1.5

1,526

16.1

Domestic private sector

13,194

98.5

39.8

7,941

83.9

21.9

Overseas

Subtotal

13,396

100

9,468

100

Domestic public sector

14,202

42.2

5,926

13.7

Total

Domestic private sector

19,436

57.8

100

37,265

86.3

100

Overseas

(0)

(0.0)

4

0.0

Total

33,638

100

43,196

100

engineering

Domestic public sector

17,036

77.8

[44.2]

18,070

76.3

[49.2]

Domestic private sector

4,700

21.5

5,407

22.8

Overseas

161

0.7

221

0.9

Civil

Subtotal

21,898

100

42.9

23,700

100

47.9

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

5,347

19.4

[55.8]

2,520

10.3

[50.8]

Domestic private sector

22,286

80.6

21,933

89.7

Overseas

Subtotal

27,633

100

24,453

100

54.1

49.4

Domestic public sector

22,383

45.2

[100]

20,590

42.7

[100]

Subtotal

Domestic private sector

26,986

54.5

27,341

56.8

Overseas

161

0.3

221

0.5

Subtotal

49,531

100

97.0

48,153

100

97.3

Real estate business and other

1,538

3.0

1,336

2.7

Total

51,070

100

49,490

100

engineering

Domestic public sector

117,962

72.0

111,137

57.4

Domestic private sector

36,962

22.6

59.6

74,676

38.5

56.2

Overseas

8,850

5.4

8,016

4.1

Civil

Subtotal

163,775

100

193,830

100

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

14,789

13.3

21,947

14.5

Domestic private sector

96,375

86.7

40.4

128,902

85.5

43.8

Overseas

Subtotal

111,164

100

150,850

100

Domestic public sector

132,751

48.3

133,084

38.6

Total

Domestic private sector

133,338

48.5

100

203,579

59.1

100

Overseas

8,850

3.2

8,016

2.3

Total

274,940

100

344,681

100

(Millions of Yen) Change % Change

Increase Increase

(Decrease) (Decrease)

%

(9,599) (68.6)

23,081 369.8

13,486 66.6

1,323 653.9

(5,252) (39.8)

－ －

(3,928) (29.3)

(8,276) (58.3)

17,829 91.7

9,557 28.4

1,034 6.1

  1. 15.0
  1. 37.3

1,801 8.2

(2,827) (52.9)

  1. (1.6)

－ －

(3,179) (11.5)

(1,793) (8.0)

  1. 1.3
  1. 37.3

(1,378) (2.8)

  1. (13.1)
    (1,579) (3.1)
    (6,825) (5.8)
    37,714 102.0
  1. (9.4)
    30,055 18.4
    7,158 48.4

32,527 33.8

－ －

39,686 35.7

333 0.3

70,241 52.7

  1. (9.4)
    69,741 25.4

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Okumura Corporation published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 05:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OKUMURA CORPORATION
01:21aOKUMURA : Annual Report2019
PU
01:21aOKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2020
PU
05/28OKUMURA : Notice of the 82nd annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
03/27OKUMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2019
PU
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the First Quarter of FY2019
PU
2018OKUMURA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Third Quarter of FY2018
PU
2017OKUMURA : Brief Financial Report for the Second Quarter of FY2018
PU
2017OKUMURA CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 105 B
Chart OKUMURA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OKUMURA CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OKUMURA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 767,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takanori Okumura President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Miyamoto Head-Civil Works Technology
Seiichi Fujioka Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yuichi Mizuno Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Keiji Yamaguchi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OKUMURA CORPORATION-11.88%1 051
VINCI30.35%57 719
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-1.93%33 002
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.18%26 843
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.69%20 465
FERROVIAL40.49%20 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group