OKUMURA : NOTICE OF THE 82ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(Securities Code 1833)
June 5, 2019
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Takanori Okumura
President and Representative Director
OKUMURA CORPORATION
2-2-2,Matsuzaki-cho,Abeno-ku,
Osaka-shi, Osaka
NOTICE OF
THE 82ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are cordially invited to attend the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OKUMURA CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the guide below.
Date and Time
Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time)
Place
Head Office of the Company, located at
2-2-2,Matsuzaki-cho,Abeno-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
Meeting Agenda
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the
82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)
Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are
Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights
When Attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders
Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time)
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
To save electricity, the venue will be moderately air conditioned and the Cool Biz (light clothing) dress code will be observed at the meeting. Shareholders who attend the meeting are encouraged to wear light clothing.
If You Are Unable to Attend the Meeting
Exercising Voting Rights in Writing
Deadline for Exercise
To be received by no later than 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (Japan time)
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it so that it is received by the deadline for exercise. Furthermore, if there is no indication of a vote for or against any proposal, it shall be treated as an indication of consent for the proposal.
Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Deadline for Exercise
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. (Japan time)
Please access the voting rights exercise website, and enter your vote for or against the proposals by following the guidance onscreen.
Voting rights exercise website: https://www.web54.net Please refer to the next page for details.
Shareholders may use the voting rights exercise website for smartphones. Please refer to the enclosed leaflet for details.
The following items are posted on the Company's website in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations as well as Article 30 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and therefore are not provided in the attached documents to this Notice.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Furthermore, the above documents constitute part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Accounting Auditor when preparing the accounting audit report, and also constitute part of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit and Supervisory Committee when preparing the audit report.
Should the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statements or the Consolidated Financial Statements require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the
Company's website.
The Company's website: http://www.okumuragumi.co.jp
Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
If exercising voting rights via the Internet, please review the following items before exercising your voting rights.
When exercising voting rights via the Internet, please access the voting rights exercise website via a personal computer, smartphone, or mobile phone, use the voting rights exercise code and password on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and register your vote for or against the proposals by following the guidance onscreen.
Voting rights exercise website: https://www.web54.net
Voting rights exercised via the Internet will be accepted until 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (Japan time).
Please allow ample time to exercise your voting rights to avoid missing the deadline for exercise.
Connection fees to providers and telecommunications fees (telephone fees, etc.) to telecommunications carriers arising from using the voting rights exercise website will be borne by the shareholder.
If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via the Internet, the vote received via the Internet will be treated as the valid exercise of voting rights. In addition, if voting rights are exercised multiple times via the Internet, the final vote exercised will be treated as the valid exercise of voting rights.
For Institutional Investors
Institutional investors may exercise voting rights via electromagnetic means from the "Electronic Voting System Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
The Company recognizes the distribution of profits as one of the most important managerial issues. For the fiscal year under review, the Company proposes the year-end divided and the appropriation of surplus as shown below in line with its basic policy to maintain a stable dividend of ¥45 per share or an amount according to the Company's business performance, namely an amount equivalent to the payout ratio (non-consolidated) of 50%, whichever is higher, based on the overall consideration of the Company's financial situation and other factors.
1. Year-end dividend
Type of property for dividend Cash
Allotment of property for dividends to shareholders and total amount thereof ¥153 per share of the Company's common stock
Total amount: ¥5,941,051,812
Effective date of distribution of surplus
June 28, 2019
2. Appropriation of surplus
(1)
Item and amount of surplus that will increase
General reserve
|
¥5,900,000,000
|
|
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
¥5,900,000,000
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Reasons for the amendments
To add new businesses to the purpose of the Company in order to prepare for future business development.
To facilitate distribution of profits to shareholders by enabling the Board of Directors to resolve to pay interim dividends pursuant to the provision of Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the Companies Act.
Details of the amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows.
|
|
Current
|
|
Proposed amendment
|
|
|
|
Chapter I. General Provisions
|
Chapter I. General Provisions
|
Article 2. The purpose of the Company shall be to
|
Article 2. The purpose of the Company shall be to
|
engage in the following businesses:
|
engage in the following businesses:
|
1. to 11. (Omitted)
|
1. to 11. (Unchanged)
|
|
(Newly established)
|
12.
|
Power generation, supply of
|
|
|
|
electricity, thermal and other
|
|
|
|
energies, management, operation,
|
|
|
|
and rental of facilities related to the
|
|
|
|
above, consulting and any
|
|
|
|
businesses incidental to the above;
|
12.
|
(Omitted)
|
13.
|
(Unchanged)
|
|
Chapter VI. Accounts
|
|
Chapter VI. Accounts
|
|
(Newly established)
|
Article 35. The Company may, by resolution of the
|
|
|
Board of Directors, pay interim
|
|
|
dividends with a record date of
|
|
|
September 30 each year.
|
Article 35.
|
(Omitted)
|
Article 36.
|
(Unchanged)
|
|
|
|
