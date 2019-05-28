OKUMURA : NOTICE OF THE 82ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code 1833)

June 5, 2019

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takanori Okumura

President and Representative Director

OKUMURA CORPORATION

2-2-2,Matsuzaki-cho,Abeno-ku,

Osaka-shi, Osaka

NOTICE OF

THE 82ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are cordially invited to attend the 82nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of OKUMURA CORPORATION (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the guide below.

Date and Time

Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time) Place

Head Office of the Company, located at

2-2-2,Matsuzaki-cho,Abeno-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Meeting Agenda

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the

82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 82nd Fiscal Year (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are

Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

