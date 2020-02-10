Okumura : Brief Financial Report for the Third Quarter of FY2020

Log in
02/10/2020 | 01:53am EST

Consolidated Financial Statements

(For the Third Quarter of FY2020)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

Current Third Quarter

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

34,847

14,510

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed

construction contracts and other

101,041

122,402

Securities

17,000

7,000

Real estate for sale

991

648

Costs on construction contracts in progress

4,336

5,112

Costs on real estate business

2,736

2,981

Work in process

1,438

980

Raw materials and supplies

75

71

Other

7,974

10,801

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(700)

(763)

Total current assets

169,742

163,745

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

Land

31,758

33,604

Other, net

17,320

24,739

Total property, plant and equipment

49,079

58,343

Intangible assets:

Goodwill

497

475

Other

439

598

Total intangible assets

937

1,073

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities

74,168

72,540

Retirement benefit asset

3,140

3,111

Other

2,631

2,551

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,009)

(1,984)

Total investments and other assets

77,930

76,219

Total non-current assets

127,947

135,636

Total assets

297,690

299,381

- 1 -

(Millions of Yen)

FY2019

Current Third Quarter

As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts

and other

43,337

38,605

Short-term borrowings

8,075

22,603

Income taxes payable

2,298

181

Advances received on construction contracts in progress

13,942

13,419

Provisions

4,225

2,284

Provision for loss on construction contracts

1,118

1,348

Asset retirement obligations

86

86

Other

34,936

37,981

Total current liabilities

108,020

116,512

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

7,122

6,016

Asset retirement obligations

57

58

Other

14,089

14,370

Total non-current liabilities

21,269

20,446

Total liabilities

129,289

136,958

Net assets

Shareholders' equity:

Share capital

19,838

19,838

Capital surplus

25,330

25,243

Retained earnings

103,250

101,952

Treasury shares

(16,069)

(19,760)

Total shareholders' equity

132,349

127,274

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

34,414

33,713

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,693

1,434

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

36,108

35,147

Non-controlling interests

(57)

Total net assets

168,400

162,422

Total liabilities and net assets

297,690

299,381

- 2 -

Consolidated Statements of Income (Nine-month Period Ended December 31)

(Millions of Yen)

3Q / FY2019

3Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales:

Net sales of completed construction contracts

150,567

156,052

Net sales in real estate business and other

7,262

7,064

Total net sales

157,829

163,117

Cost of sales:

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

131,035

140,289

Cost of sales in real estate business and other

4,187

4,015

Total cost of sales

135,223

144,304

Gross profit:

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

19,531

15,762

Gross profit on real estate business and other

3,075

3,049

Total gross profit

22,606

18,812

Selling, general and administrative expenses

12,462

12,102

Operating profit

10,144

6,710

Non-operating income:

Interest income

27

36

Dividend income

1,209

1,255

Other

350

233

Total non-operating income

1,588

1,525

Non-operating expenses:

Interest expenses

114

124

Other

51

42

Total non-operating expenses

165

167

Ordinary profit

11,567

8,068

Extraordinary income:

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,264

742

Other

80

0

Total extraordinary income

1,345

742

Extraordinary losses:

Loss on sales of non-current assets

42

3

Loss on valuation of investment securities

27

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

6

5

Total extraordinary losses

75

9

Profit before income taxes

12,836

8,801

Income taxes - current

2,232

2,117

Income taxes - deferred

1,324

518

Total income taxes

3,556

2,636

Profit

9,280

6,165

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(28)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,280

6,193

- 3 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Nine-month Period Ended December 31)

(Millions of Yen)

3Q / FY2019

3Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Profit

9,280

6,165

Other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(3,160)

(701)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(224)

(258)

Total other comprehensive income

(3,384)

(960)

Comprehensive income

5,895

5,205

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

5,895

5,233

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(28)

- 4 -

Construction orders awarded

Net sales

Projects completed

Period-end backlog

Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)

3Q / FY2019

3Q / FY2020

April 1, 2018 through

April 1, 2019 through

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

engineering

%

%

%

%

Domestic public sector

27,644

47.6

19,325

27.4

Domestic private sector

30,381

52.4

46.1

43,516

61.6

57.5

Overseas

1

0.0

7,765

11.0

Civil

Subtotal

58,027

100

70,608

100

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

10,254

15.1

18,088

34.7

Domestic private sector

57,472

84.9

53.9

34,080

65.3

42.5

Overseas

Subtotal

67,726

100

52,168

100

Domestic public sector

37,898

30.1

37,413

30.5

Total

Domestic private sector

87,853

69.9

100

77,597

63.2

100

Overseas

1

0.0

7,765

6.3

Total

125,754

100

122,776

100

engineering

Domestic public sector

50,384

77.8

[43.0]

49,848

69.2

[46.2]

Domestic private sector

13,810

21.3

19,282

26.7

Overseas

579

0.9

2,941

4.1

Civil

Subtotal

64,773

100

41.9

72,072

100

45.0

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

15,631

18.2

[57.0]

8,062

9.6

[53.8]

Domestic private sector

70,161

81.8

75,917

90.4

Overseas

Subtotal

85,793

100

83,979

100

55.4

52.5

Domestic public sector

66,015

43.8

[100]

57,911

37.1

[100]

Subtotal

Domestic private sector

83,971

55.8

95,200

61.0

Overseas

579

0.4

2,941

1.9

Subtotal

150,567

100

97.3

156,052

100

97.5

Real estate business and other

4,223

2.7

3,937

2.5

Total

154,791

100

159,990

100

engineering

Domestic public sector

98,259

61.9

94,283

51.7

Domestic private sector

51,992

32.8

59.7

74,995

41.1

57.6

Overseas

8,434

5.3

13,058

7.2

Civil

Subtotal

158,685

100

182,337

100

Architectural construction

Domestic public sector

14,556

13.6

32,967

24.6

Domestic private sector

92,778

86.4

40.3

101,057

75.4

42.4

Overseas

Subtotal

107,334

100

134,025

100

Domestic public sector

112,815

42.4

127,251

40.2

Total

Domestic private sector

144,771

54.4

100

176,052

55.7

100

Overseas

8,434

3.2

13,058

4.1

Total

266,020

100

316,363

100

(Millions of Yen) Change % Change

Increase Increase

(Decrease) (Decrease)

%

(8,318) (30.1)

13,135 43.2

7,763

12,580 21.7

7,833 76.4

(23,392) (40.7)

－ －

(15,558) (23.0)

  1. (1.3)
    (10,256) (11.7)
    7,763

(2,977) (2.4)

  1. (1.1)
    5,472 39.6
    2,361 407.3
    7,298 11.3

(7,569) (48.4)

5,755 8.2

－ －

(1,813) (2.1)

(8,104) (12.3)

11,228 13.4

2,361 407.3

5,485 3.6

  1. (6.8)
    5,198 3.4

(3,975) (4.0)

23,002 44.2

4,624 54.8

23,651 14.9

18,411 126.5

8,279 8.9

－ －

26,690 24.9

14,435 12.8

31,281 21.6

4,624 54.8

50,342 18.9

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Okumura Corporation published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 06:52:02 UTC
