Okumura : Brief Financial Report for the Third Quarter of FY2020
Consolidated Financial Statements
(For the Third Quarter of FY2020)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
FY2019
Current Third Quarter
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and deposits
34,847
14,510
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
construction contracts and other
101,041
122,402
Securities
17,000
7,000
Real estate for sale
991
648
Costs on construction contracts in progress
4,336
5,112
Costs on real estate business
2,736
2,981
Work in process
1,438
980
Raw materials and supplies
75
71
Other
7,974
10,801
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(700)
(763)
Total current assets
169,742
163,745
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
Land
31,758
33,604
Other, net
17,320
24,739
Total property, plant and equipment
49,079
58,343
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
497
475
Other
439
598
Total intangible assets
937
1,073
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities
74,168
72,540
Retirement benefit asset
3,140
3,111
Other
2,631
2,551
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,009)
(1,984)
Total investments and other assets
77,930
76,219
Total non-current assets
127,947
135,636
Total assets
297,690
299,381
(Millions of Yen)
FY2019
Current Third Quarter
As of March 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
and other
43,337
38,605
Short-term borrowings
8,075
22,603
Income taxes payable
2,298
181
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
13,942
13,419
Provisions
4,225
2,284
Provision for loss on construction contracts
1,118
1,348
Asset retirement obligations
86
86
Other
34,936
37,981
Total current liabilities
108,020
116,512
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
7,122
6,016
Asset retirement obligations
57
58
Other
14,089
14,370
Total non-current liabilities
21,269
20,446
Total liabilities
129,289
136,958
Net assets
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
19,838
19,838
Capital surplus
25,330
25,243
Retained earnings
103,250
101,952
Treasury shares
(16,069)
(19,760)
Total shareholders' equity
132,349
127,274
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
34,414
33,713
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,693
1,434
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
36,108
35,147
Non-controlling interests
(57)
―
Total net assets
168,400
162,422
Total liabilities and net assets
297,690
299,381
Consolidated Statements of Income (Nine-month Period Ended December 31)
(Millions of Yen)
3Q / FY2019
3Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Net sales:
Net sales of completed construction contracts
150,567
156,052
Net sales in real estate business and other
7,262
7,064
Total net sales
157,829
163,117
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
131,035
140,289
Cost of sales in real estate business and other
4,187
4,015
Total cost of sales
135,223
144,304
Gross profit:
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
19,531
15,762
Gross profit on real estate business and other
3,075
3,049
Total gross profit
22,606
18,812
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,462
12,102
Operating profit
10,144
6,710
Non-operating income:
Interest income
27
36
Dividend income
1,209
1,255
Other
350
233
Total non-operating income
1,588
1,525
Non-operating expenses:
Interest expenses
114
124
Other
51
42
Total non-operating expenses
165
167
Ordinary profit
11,567
8,068
Extraordinary income:
Gain on sales of investment securities
1,264
742
Other
80
0
Total extraordinary income
1,345
742
Extraordinary losses:
Loss on sales of non-current assets
42
3
Loss on valuation of investment securities
27
―
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
6
5
Total extraordinary losses
75
9
Profit before income taxes
12,836
8,801
Income taxes - current
2,232
2,117
Income taxes - deferred
1,324
518
Total income taxes
3,556
2,636
Profit
9,280
6,165
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
―
(28)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,280
6,193
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Nine-month Period Ended December 31)
(Millions of Yen)
3Q / FY2019
3Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Profit
9,280
6,165
Other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(3,160)
(701)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(224)
(258)
Total other comprehensive income
(3,384)
(960)
Comprehensive income
5,895
5,205
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
5,895
5,233
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
―
(28)
Construction orders awarded
Net sales
Projects completed
Period-end backlog
Breakdown of Orders (Nonconsolidated)
3Q / FY2019
3Q / FY2020
April 1, 2018 through
April 1, 2019 through
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
engineering
%
%
%
%
Domestic public sector
27,644
47.6
19,325
27.4
Domestic private sector
30,381
52.4
46.1
43,516
61.6
57.5
Overseas
1
0.0
7,765
11.0
Civil
Subtotal
58,027
100
70,608
100
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
10,254
15.1
18,088
34.7
Domestic private sector
57,472
84.9
53.9
34,080
65.3
42.5
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
67,726
100
52,168
100
Domestic public sector
37,898
30.1
37,413
30.5
Total
Domestic private sector
87,853
69.9
100
77,597
63.2
100
Overseas
1
0.0
7,765
6.3
Total
125,754
100
122,776
100
engineering
Domestic public sector
50,384
77.8
[43.0]
49,848
69.2
[46.2]
Domestic private sector
13,810
21.3
19,282
26.7
Overseas
579
0.9
2,941
4.1
Civil
Subtotal
64,773
100
41.9
72,072
100
45.0
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
15,631
18.2
[57.0]
8,062
9.6
[53.8]
Domestic private sector
70,161
81.8
75,917
90.4
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
85,793
100
83,979
100
55.4
52.5
Domestic public sector
66,015
43.8
[100]
57,911
37.1
[100]
Subtotal
Domestic private sector
83,971
55.8
95,200
61.0
Overseas
579
0.4
2,941
1.9
Subtotal
150,567
100
97.3
156,052
100
97.5
Real estate business and other
4,223
2.7
3,937
2.5
Total
154,791
100
159,990
100
engineering
Domestic public sector
98,259
61.9
94,283
51.7
Domestic private sector
51,992
32.8
59.7
74,995
41.1
57.6
Overseas
8,434
5.3
13,058
7.2
Civil
Subtotal
158,685
100
182,337
100
Architectural construction
Domestic public sector
14,556
13.6
32,967
24.6
Domestic private sector
92,778
86.4
40.3
101,057
75.4
42.4
Overseas
－
－
－
－
Subtotal
107,334
100
134,025
100
Domestic public sector
112,815
42.4
127,251
40.2
Total
Domestic private sector
144,771
54.4
100
176,052
55.7
100
Overseas
8,434
3.2
13,058
4.1
Total
266,020
100
316,363
100
(Millions of Yen) Change % Change
Increase Increase
(Decrease) (Decrease)
%
(8,318) (30.1)
13,135 43.2
7,763
－
12,580 21.7
7,833 76.4
(23,392) (40.7)
－ －
(15,558) (23.0)
(1.3)
(10,256) (11.7)
7,763 －
(2,977) (2.4)
(1.1)
5,472 39.6
2,361 407.3
7,298 11.3
(7,569) (48.4)
5,755 8.2
－ －
(1,813) (2.1)
(8,104) (12.3)
11,228 13.4
2,361 407.3
5,485 3.6
(6.8)
5,198 3.4
(3,975) (4.0)
23,002 44.2
4,624 54.8
23,651 14.9
18,411 126.5
8,279 8.9
－ －
26,690 24.9
14,435 12.8
31,281 21.6
4,624 54.8
50,342 18.9
