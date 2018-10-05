About acquisition of significant shareholding Attachments

Olainfarm

About acquisition of significant shareholding

On October 5, 2018, JSC Olainfarm has received a notification from shareholder Irina Maligina on increased material shareholding up till 7.79% from share capital with voting rights, since the 25th of September, 2018.

The announcement of I. Maligina attached.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top- quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

