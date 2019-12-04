Log in
Announcement About Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm

12/04/2019 | 09:40am EST

Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm (JSC Olainfarm), unitary registration number: 40003007246, registered  address: Rupnicu street 5, Olaine, LV-2114, announces that on November 25th, 2019 the letter from the Register of Enterprises of Republic of Latvia dated on November 22nd, 2019 has been received with information that Register of Enterprises of Republic of Latvia had received request dated on November 13th, 2019 from limited liability company “OLMAFARM” unitary registration number: 40003283699 to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders with the following agenda: 1) Recall of the Council and Election of the new Council; 2) Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

In addition to the above, the Register of Enterprises of Republic of Latvia has requested the Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm to convene (announce on specific date) the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders with agenda specified in request dated on November 13th, 2019 received from limited liability company “OLMAFARM”. The limited liability company “OLMAFARM” has not addressed to the Council and Management Board of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm the request to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders mentioned in the letter of the Register of Enterprises of Republic of Latvia dated on November 22nd, 2019 as well as no application from limited liability company “OLMAFARM” has been attached to letter from the Register of Enterprises of Republic of Latvia dated on November 22nd, 2019.

Given the above and that limited liability company “OLMAFARM” is shareholder of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm representing 42,56% of the share capital of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm, Management Board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm announces that Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm will be held on 24th of January, 2020 at 11.00 at the  premises of JSC Olainfarm in Olaine, Rupnicu street 5. 

Agenda:

  1. Recall of the Council and Election of the new Council;
  2. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decisions have not been received.

Registration of the shareholders will take place on the day of the meeting, i.e. 24th of January, 2020,  - from  10:00  until 10:45 on the venue.

The total number of shares and the total number of the voting shares of JSC „Olainfarm” is 14 085 078.
   
Date of the record for participation of the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders  of JSC „Olainfarm” is January 16th, 2020. Only those who are the shareholders at the date of record have the right to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 24th of January, 2020, with the  number of shares held by them at the date of record.   

Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting of shareholders either in person or  with a legal representative or represented through a proxy:

  • When registering the shareholders must present either the passport or other  identification document; 
  • When registering the representatives or attorneys of the shareholders must present the passport or  other identification document, submit a written power of attorney by the represented shareholder (the  form of the power of attorney is available at JSC “Olainfarm” website http://www.olainfarm.com, website of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv; and website   of JSC  „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com) or the legal representative has to present a document confirming the authority.   

Shareholders have the following rights:

  • shareholders that represent at least 1/20 of the capital of the company have the right within 7 days after the announcement is published to request the Management Board of JSC „Olainfarm”  to include additional items in the agenda. Shareholders that request inclusion of additional items in  the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders must submit to the Management Board of JSC  „Olainfarm” draft decisions about the issues to be included in the agenda upon their request or  explanations about the item, if no decision is planned;
  • within 7 days after the publishing of this announcement, submit draft decisions about the items of agenda.  Should all submitted draft decisions be reviewed and declined, shareholders may  submit their proposed draft decisions during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders itself; 
  • should the shareholder submit an inquiry at least 7 days before the Extraordinary General  Meeting of shareholders, the Management Board shall at least 3 days before the Extraordinary General Meeting  of shareholders provide the requested information about the items included in the agenda. 

Shareholders may see the draft resolutions of the Extraordinary general Meeting of Shareholders from January 10th, 2020, on the web  page of JSC „Olainfarm”  http://www.olainfarm.com, web-page of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the web page of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com , but on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting - at the venue.

The  form of the power of attorney is available at web  page of JSC „Olainfarm”  http://www.olainfarm.com, web-page of the system of Official Central Storage System of Regulated Information http://www.csri.investinfo.lv and the web page of JSC „NASDAQ Riga” http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com.    

In Olaine, on December 04th,2019

Management Board of Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

