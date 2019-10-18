Log in
Announcement of the member of the Council of joint stock company Olainfarm

10/18/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" has received an announcement from the member of its Council Janis Buks where stated that Janis Buks has not agreed to be a Member of the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" specified in the draft decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1, 2019 published on the website of Nasdaq Riga on October 17, 2019.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:        
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
