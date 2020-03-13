Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Olainfarm    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION in appendix of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 12 months period ended 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 07:21am EDT

On 28 February 2020 an announcement of Group’s 12 months 2019 financial results was made. During the design of the appendix several errors were made, incl. in financial data – in Profit for the reporting period 2018 (page 29), in section Property, plant and equipment (page 30), in section Non-current liabilities (page 31), in cash flow statement section Operating cash flows before working capital changes for 2019 (page 32), in statement of changes in equity in Share Premium column as at 31.12.2017. (page 33), in table Related party disclosures, line SIA Olmafarm as at 31.12.2019. in column Amounts owed by related parties (gross) (page 37), in table Segment information in line Segment profit before tax 12M 2019, column Unallocated and eliminated (page 38), in table Reconciliation of profit Unallocated financial income (page 38).

Financial data in the announcement is correct.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of the company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OLAINFARM
07:21aCORRECTION in appendix of interim condensed consolidated financial statements..
GL
03/12OLAINFARM : Recording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
03/12Recording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
GL
03/04OLAINFARM : sets up subsidiary in Russia
AQ
03/04Olainfarm invites to Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
GL
02/28OLAINFARM : Unaudited profit of Olainfarm pharmaceutical group up 2.6 times in 2..
AQ
02/28Olainfarm Group's net profit in 2019 increased by 156% and exceeded 27 millio..
GL
02/18OLAINFARM : pharmaceutical group posts 39% drop in January sales
AQ
02/17In February Olainfarm Group established a subsidiary in Russia; Group's reven..
GL
02/12The court temporarily prohibits making changes to the Supervisory Council of ..
GL
More news
Financials (LVL)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 55,6 M
Chart OLAINFARM
Duration : Period :
Olainfarm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,62  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeroen Weites Chairman-Management Board
Elena Yuryevna Bushberg Chief Executive Officer
Gundars Berzin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihails Raizbergs Director-Information Technologies Department
Vladimirs Krusinskis Director-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAINFARM-23.01%88
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.55%18 510
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-9.06%11 414
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-1.51%9 590
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.15%9 050
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-0.83%8 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group