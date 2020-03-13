CORRECTION in appendix of interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 12 months period ended 31 December 2019

On 28 February 2020 an announcement of Group’s 12 months 2019 financial results was made. During the design of the appendix several errors were made, incl. in financial data – in Profit for the reporting period 2018 (page 29), in section Property, plant and equipment (page 30), in section Non-current liabilities (page 31), in cash flow statement section Operating cash flows before working capital changes for 2019 (page 32), in statement of changes in equity in Share Premium column as at 31.12.2017. (page 33), in table Related party disclosures, line SIA Olmafarm as at 31.12.2019. in column Amounts owed by related parties (gross) (page 37), in table Segment information in line Segment profit before tax 12M 2019, column Unallocated and eliminated (page 38), in table Reconciliation of profit Unallocated financial income (page 38).

Financial data in the announcement is correct.

