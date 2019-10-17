Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

Joint Stock Company „OLAINFARM”

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

CORRECTED DRAFT DECISION

SUBMITTED BY INITIATOR OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of joint stock company “Olainfarm”:

1) Gundars Berzins;

2) Janis Buks;

3) Karlis Krastins;

4) Haralds Velmers;

5) Andrejs Saveljevs.

1.2. To elect the Council of joint stock company “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:

1) Janis Buks;

2) Nika Saveljeva;

3) Peteris Rubenis;

4) Andrejs Saveljevs;

5) Aleksejs Panasins.

Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decision:

2.1. To recall the members of joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee:

1) Karlis Krastins;

2) Viesturs Gurtlavs;

3) Agris Auce.

2.2. To elect the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of 2 years:

1) Valentina Andrejeva;

2) Aleksejs Panasins;

3) Peteris Rubenis.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.

Amendments of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.

Draft decision:

3.1. To exclude clause 6.3. from the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.

3.2. To approve new edition of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.