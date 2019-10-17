Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Olainfarm    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Joint Stock Company „OLAINFARM”
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

CORRECTED DRAFT DECISION
SUBMITTED BY INITIATOR OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council  of  joint stock company “Olainfarm”:
1)    Gundars Berzins;
2)    Janis Buks;
3)    Karlis Krastins;
4)    Haralds Velmers;
5)    Andrejs Saveljevs.

1.2. To elect the Council of joint stock company “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:

1) Janis Buks;
2) Nika Saveljeva;
3) Peteris Rubenis;
4) Andrejs Saveljevs;
5) Aleksejs Panasins.

  1. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decision:

2.1. To recall the members of  joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee:

1) Karlis Krastins;
2) Viesturs Gurtlavs;
3) Agris Auce.

2.2. To elect the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of 2 years:

1) Valentina Andrejeva;
2) Aleksejs Panasins;
3) Peteris Rubenis.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.

  1. Amendments of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.

Draft decision:

3.1. To exclude clause 6.3. from the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.
3.2. To approve new edition of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.

Additional information:   
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLAINFARM
02:33aDRAFT DECISIONS FOR EXTRAORDINARY GE : 00
GL
10/15OLAINFARM : reports 11% revenue growth for January-September
AQ
10/15In September revenues increased by 30%, substantial increase in all major mar..
GL
10/14OLAINFARM : Latvian pharmaceutical company Olainfarm leads trade on Baltic stock..
AQ
10/01JSC Olainfarm publishes revised Corporate Governance Report
GL
09/30Resignation of JSC Olainfarm member of the Management Board
GL
09/19Correction to the Latvian version of the news On observing Corporate governan..
GL
09/19On observing Corporate governance principles
GL
09/16OLAINFARM : pharmaceutical group raises net sales 9% in eight months
AQ
09/16In August revenues increased by 14%, strong growth in Latvia and Russia
GL
More news
Financials (LVL)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 68,1 M
Chart OLAINFARM
Duration : Period :
Olainfarm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,84  LVL
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lauris Macijevskis Chairman-Management Board
Gundars Berzin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mihails Raizbergs Director-Information Technologies Department
Vladimirs Krusinskis Director-Technical Department
Gita Silina Director-Medicine & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAINFARM2.69%107
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.61%21 924
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-7.15%13 429
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.16%9 054
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP7.69%8 624
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group