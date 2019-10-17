Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

Joint Stock Company „OLAINFARM”
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00
CORRECTED DRAFT DECISION
SUBMITTED BY INITIATOR OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.
Draft decision:
1.1. To recall the members of the Council of joint stock company “Olainfarm”:
1) Gundars Berzins;
2) Janis Buks;
3) Karlis Krastins;
4) Haralds Velmers;
5) Andrejs Saveljevs.
1.2. To elect the Council of joint stock company “Olainfarm” consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:
1) Janis Buks;
2) Nika Saveljeva;
3) Peteris Rubenis;
4) Andrejs Saveljevs;
5) Aleksejs Panasins.
- Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.
Draft decision:
2.1. To recall the members of joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee:
1) Karlis Krastins;
2) Viesturs Gurtlavs;
3) Agris Auce.
2.2. To elect the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of 2 years:
1) Valentina Andrejeva;
2) Aleksejs Panasins;
3) Peteris Rubenis.
2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.
- Amendments of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.
Draft decision:
3.1. To exclude clause 6.3. from the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.
3.2. To approve new edition of the joint stock company “Olainfarm” Statutes.
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com