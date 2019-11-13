Log in
OLAINFARM    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
JSC Olainfarm is currently not seeking a strategic investor

11/13/2019 | 05:08am EST

In the public space, information has surfaced about investors who have addressed the inheritors of V. Maligins with various offers to sell or transfer shares of JSC Olainfarm.

Investors have not contacted JSC Olainfarm and the company has not taken any initiative to attract a strategic investor.  At the same time, we would like to point out that, in the cases specified in Article 61 of the Financial Instruments Market Law, shareholders are obliged to announce changes in their voting rights.

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878 
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
