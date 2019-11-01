Log in
OLAINFARM    OLF1R   LV0000100501

Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” November 1, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting has not been held due to lack of quorum

11/01/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” (hereafter – the Company) Management Board informs that for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on November 1, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. (hereafter – the Meeting) shareholders who in total represented 3 704 254 ﻿voting shares or 26.30% of voting capital were registered. Pursuant to Paragraph 6.3 of the Company's Articles of Association, such a quorum was not sufficient for the Meeting to consider the items on the agenda and make decisions, so the General Meeting did not take.
According to the decision of Zemgale District Court of September 24, 2019 in the Case No. C 73 4743 19 limited liability company "OLMAFARM", which owns 5,994,054 Company’s shares or 42.56% of the total voting capital,  is prohibited to vote at the Company's shareholders' meetings.

Olaine,  November 1, 2019

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
