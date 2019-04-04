Olainfarm : Changes to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm and Representation Rights

Olainfarm

Changes board/management/auditors

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm and Representation Rights

JSC Olainfarm hereby informs about the following decisions taken by its Supervisory Council on April 04, 2019:

Recall Olegs Grigorjevs, Mihails Raizbergs, Vladimirs Krušinskis from the position of the Management Board member of JSC Olainfarm as of 04.04.2019;

Appoint Milana Belevica, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Martins Purins to the position of the Management Board member;

From members of the Management Board elect Lauris Macijevskis as Chairman of the Management Board.

Approve following representation rights members of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm:

Veranika Dubitskaya, Raimonds Terentjevs, Martins Purins with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm together with at least two Management Board members; Lauris Macijevskis, Milana Belevica, Signe Baldere-Sildedze with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm separately; Keep representation rights of Martins Tambaks unchanged with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm separately.

