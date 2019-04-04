Log in
Olainfarm : Changes to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm and Representation Rights

04/04/2019 | 11:42am EDT

Olainfarm
Changes board/management/auditors

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm and Representation Rights

JSC Olainfarm hereby informs about the following decisions taken by its Supervisory Council on April 04, 2019:

  • Recall Olegs Grigorjevs, Mihails Raizbergs, Vladimirs Krušinskis from the position of the Management Board member of JSC Olainfarm as of 04.04.2019;
  • Appoint Milana Belevica, Signe Baldere-Sildedze, Martins Purins to the position of the Management Board member;
  • From members of the Management Board elect Lauris Macijevskis as Chairman of the Management Board.

Approve following representation rights members of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm:

  1. Veranika Dubitskaya, Raimonds Terentjevs, Martins Purins with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm together with at least two Management Board members;
  2. Lauris Macijevskis, Milana Belevica, Signe Baldere-Sildedze with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm separately;
  3. Keep representation rights of Martins Tambaks unchanged with rights to represent JSC Olainfarm separately.

Information prepared by:

Dana Hasana
Head of PR, JSC Olainfarm
Dana.hasana@olainfarm.com
Ph.+371 26355895

Disclaimer

Olainfarm A/S published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:41:06 UTC
