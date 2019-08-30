Olainfarm Group's financial performance in the first half reached new highs – sales were 66.4 million EUR; net profit jumps to 12.2 million EUR

Group sales in the first half 2019 were 66.4 million EUR, which is 7% higher than a year earlier

EBITDA margin for the first six month 2019 was 26%, up from 17% year ago

Strong liquidity and decrease in leverage support further investment needs

“Looking at the six months of Olainfarm’s financial year and its good financial position, three things should be noted: 1) the high profitability of the company; 2) a significant increase in the company’s liquidity to historically high levels; and 3) active negotiations with banks and to provide new loans. These are also key factors that provide a solid foundation for a new development stage for organising drug dossiers and conducting clinical trials for medicines,” says Lauris Macijevskis, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

During the 2nd quarter of 2019, consolidated sales of the Olainfarm Group reached 31 647 thousand EUR which is an increase by 592 thousand EUR euros or 2% if compared to similar period of 2018. In the 2nd quarter EBITDA was 6 422 thousand EUR that surpassed the figure of the 2nd quarter of 2018 by 1 497 thousand EUR or 30%. Profit for this year’s second quarter was 3 984 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 49% or 1 312 thousand EUR in comparison with the second quarter of 2018.

During the first six months of this year Group’s sales reached 66 392 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 7% or 4 548 thousand EUR comparing to the same period of 2018. Group’s EBITDA during this year’s first six months was 16 928 thousand EUR, which is by 64% or 6 589 thousand EUR more than the half year results of the last year. Group’s reporting period profit for the six month 2019 was 12 244 thousand EUR and it increased by 112% or 6 458 thousand EUR in comparison with half year of 2018. Half-year 2019 sales, EBITDA and net profit mark new record levels for the first six months period.

Reporting period profit was positively influenced by gross margin increase, selling expense decrease, income from currency rate fluctuations but negatively impacted by increase of administrative expenses. Administrative expenses rose due to investments in medicine registration dossiers and such costs may not always be possible to capitalize as well as with review of salaries and bonus payments to personnel (excluding the Supervisory Council and the Management Board).

In accordance with the approved plans for 2019 Group’s sales target is fulfilled by 50% and profit figure by 96%.

During the first six months of this year sales volumes of the main Olainfarm products continued to increase. The share of the leading product Noofen is 19%, which is by one percentage point more than a year before. The share of the three largest products (Noofen, Neiromidin and Furamag/Furasol) comprise 52% that is by one percentage point higher than a year before (51%).

In April this year JSC Olainfarm signed agreement with a unit of UN (UN Office for Project Services) about deliveries of PASS in the amount of 3 million EUR during 2019-2020, which will keep this medicine among top products also in the future.

Group introduced two new alternative performance indicators - Net debt to EBITDA ratio and Debt – Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR). Net debt to EBITDA improved from 1.4 to 0.6 and DSCR from 1.8 to 2.5.

The first half of 2019 was also significant due to rapid improvements in cash position from 2 689 thousand EUR at the beginning of the year to 10 623 thousand EUR, which allows to continue investments in updating medicine dossiers in the coming years.

During the second quarter of 2019, more than 731 thousand shares of JSC Olainfarm, with total value of 4.5 million euros, were traded on Nasdaq Riga. Compared to the same period in 2018, the number of traded shares was by 726% more, while traded value was higher by 511%.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Group Group Q2 2019 Q2 2018 M6 2019 M6 2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Revenue 31 647 31 055 66 392 61 844 Cost of goods sold (11 818) (12 117) (25 309) (24 895) Gross Profit 19 829 18 938 41 083 36 949 Selling expense (8 740) (9 510) (17 021) (18 181) Administrative expense (7 299) (5 790) (13 632) (11 431) Other operating income 672 687 1 134 1 405 Other operating expense (449) (1 093) (704) (1 804) Share of profit of an associate 25 7 103 75 Financial income 279 19 1 842 39 Financial expense (327) (501) (488) (1 091) Profit Before Tax 3 990 2 757 12 317 5 961 Corporate income tax (5) (87) (72) (177) Deferred corporate income tax (1) 2 (1) 2 PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 3 984 2 672 12 244 5 786 Other comprehensive income for the reporting period 62 41 217 36 Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 4 046 2 713 12 461 5 822 Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 4 046 2 713 12 461 5 822 Non-controlling interests - - - - Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.28 0.19 0.87 0.41





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Group 30.06.2019 31.12.2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 36 388 36 619 Property, plant and equipment 44 832 43 697 Right-of-use assets 7 230 - Investment properties 3 510 3 492 Other non-current assets 868 983 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 92 828 84 791 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 29 744 25 794 Receivables 29 785 34 637 Cash 10 623 2 689 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 70 152 63 120 TOTAL ASSETS 162 980 147 911 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Reserves (7) (224) Retained earnings 93 914 83 079 TOTAL EQUITY 116 130 105 078 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 6 590 1 793 Deferred income 3 418 2 878 Total Non-Current Liabilities 10 008 4 671 Current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 19 015 23 236 Trade payables and other liabilities 16 047 14 540 Dividends payable 1 409 - Deferred income 371 386 Total Current Liabilities 36 842 38 162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 46 850 42 833 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 162 980 147 911

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Jānis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

