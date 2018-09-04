Olainfarm : RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 04th, 2018

Olainfarm

Decisions of general meeting

RESOLUTIONS of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 04th, 2018

Amendment of Statutes.

Decision:

Reject draft decision published by JSC 'Olainfarm' Management Board.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Supplementing Agenda with additional items.

Decision:

Supplement agenda of the Extraordinary general meenting of shareholders of JSC 'Olainfarm' held on Septemder 04, 2018, with the following additional items:

Recalling of the Council members; Jaunas padomes vēlēšanas; Revīzijas komitejas locekļu atsaukšana no amata; Jaunas Revīzijas komitejas vēlēšanas

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Recalling of the Council members.

Decision:

Recall the joint stock company 'Olainfarm' Council members:

Signe Baldere - Sildedze;

Irina Maligina;

Milana Beļeviča;

Ivars Kalviņš;

Ivars Godmanis.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Elections of the Council.

Decision:

4.1. To elect the Council of JSC 'Olainfarm' consisting of the following members for the further term of five years:

Pāvels Rebenoks; Irina Maligina; Mārtiņš Krieķis; Daina Sirlaka; Signe Baldere-Sildedze.

Voting results: decision made by dividing votes.

4.2. Set monthly remuneration of all the Council members in amount of EUR 70 000,00 EUR (seventy thousand euro).

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

4.3. To assign members of the newly elected Council to immediately convene a first meeting of the new Council of JSC 'Olainfarm' right upon completion of the JSC 'Olainfarm' Extraordinary general shareholders meeting held on 04.09.2018., at JSC 'Olainfarm' premisses in Olaine, Rupnicu street 5, to elect the JSC 'Olainfarm' Council cheirperson and a deputy in accordance with requirements of the Commercial law, as well as ddecide on division of the remuneration set by the JSC 'Olainfarm' Extraordinary general shareholders meeting held on 04.09.2018. among members of the Council and decide on other issues that are in the competence of the company in acccordance with the Commercial law.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Recalling of the Auditing Committee.

Decision:

Recall the joint stock company 'Olainfarm' Auditing Committee members:

Milana Beļeviča;

Ivars Godmanis;

Viesturs Gurtlavs.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

Election of the Auditing Committee

Decision:

6.1. Elect the joint stock company 'Olainfarm' Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of two years:

Irina Maligina; Viesturs Gurtlavs; Daina Sirlaka.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

6.2. Set monthly remuneration of all the Auditing Committee members in amount of 12 000,00 EUR (twelve thousand euro).

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.

In Olaine, on September 04th, 2018

Management Board of JSC 'Olainfarm'