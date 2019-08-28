Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Olainfarm    OLF1R   LV0000100501

OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olainfarm invites to Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:19am EDT

JSC Olainfarm invites shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on September 3, 2019 at 16:00 (EEST). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of Management Board Lauris Macijevskis and Investor Relations Advisor Janis Dubrovskis. The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar JSC Olainfarm representatives will inform about the recent performance of the company and financial results of second quarter and 6 months of 2019.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to the limited webinar time please send in your questions in advance to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.com.

What is a webinar?
Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?
All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2377739375908929537.

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

For more information on webinar service please visit: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/en/our-services/webinars/.

Join the webinar and be the first one to hear the news!


JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top-quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLAINFARM
02:19aOlainfarm invites to Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
GL
08/27The Management Board of JSC Olainfarm prevents fraudulent use of the company'..
GL
08/22OLAINFARM : refinances existing liabilities and raises new loan from BlueOrange ..
AQ
08/22JSC Olainfarm refinances its liabilities and receives financing for developme..
GL
08/15Announcement About Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehol..
GL
08/14OLAINFARM : pharmaceutical group looking for new CEO in international tender
AQ
08/14JSC Olainfarm will add senior level management with international experience ..
GL
08/12OLAINFARM : pharmaceutical group raises net sales 8% in seven months
AQ
08/12In July revenues increased by 14%, significant growth in all the main markets
GL
08/09SIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exch..
AQ
More news
Financials (LVL)
Sales 2019 76,8 M
EBIT 2019 7,27 M
Net income 2019 5,89 M
Debt 2019 12,6 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 66,7 M
Chart OLAINFARM
Duration : Period :
Olainfarm Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,04  LVL
Last Close Price 4,74  LVL
Spread / Highest target -14,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olegs Grigorjevs Chairman-Management Board
Ivars Kalvins Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Tambaks Director-Financial Department
Mihails Raizbergs Director-Information Technologies Department
Vladimirs Krusinskis Director-Technical Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAINFARM-0.30%105
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.58%22 109
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.59%14 012
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP22.09%9 702
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-10.77%9 329
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group