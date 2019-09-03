Log in
OLAINFARM

(OLF1R)
Recording of the Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar

09/03/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

On September 3 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Chairman of Management Board Lauris Macijevskis and Investor Relations Advisor Janis Dubrovskis analyzed the financial results of second quarter and 6 months 2019 and informed about other recent activities within the company.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/2ks0fbg, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Annual report for 2018 (page 20) and in Financial statements for 6 months period ended 30 June 2019 (page 17).

Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company’s announcements to get information on the next webinar!

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top-quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
E-mail: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

