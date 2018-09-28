Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Olam International Ltd    OLAM   SG1Q75923504

OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD (OLAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Olam International : completes US$1.4 billion debt refinancing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:37am EDT

Leading global agri-business, Olam International Limited ('Olam'') and its wholly owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury Pte. Ltd. ('OTPL'), have secured a multi-tranche revolving credit facility aggregating US$1,425.0 million (the 'Facility').

The Facility consists of three tranches - a 364-day revolving credit facility of US$570.0 million, a 2-year revolving credit facility of US$427.5 million and a 3-year revolving credit facility of US$427.5 million.

Proceeds from the Facility will be applied towards refinancing of existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries.

The lender group included 9 Senior Mandated Lead Arrangers - ABN Amro Bank N.V., Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C., The Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, National Australia Bank Limited, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, Unicredit Bank Ag and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation & 8 Mandated Lead Arrangers - Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd., JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd and Westpac Banking Corporation.

Jayant Parande, President & Global Head of Treasury & Investor Relations of Olam said: 'This refinancing was an integral part of our ongoing efforts to proactively manage our capital structure. I would like to thank all the participating banks for their strong support in making this transaction a success.'

Disclaimer

OLAM International Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
06:37aOLAM INTERNATIONAL : completes US$1.4 billion debt refinancing
PU
09/20OLAM INTERNATIONAL : secures JPY 30.0 billion Medium Term Loan Facility
PU
08/22OLAM INTERNATIONAL : gets a thumbs up from COCOBOD
AQ
08/20OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/13OLAM INTERNATIONAL : reports Q2 2018 PATMI of S$94.0 million
PU
07/26OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Can your photo turn the tide on climate change?
PU
07/20OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Rachel Eng to step down from Olam’s Board
PU
07/06OLAM INTERNATIONAL : Hatcheries and Ceva Santé Animale sign MoU to further devel..
PU
06/06OLAM INTERNATIONAL : 5 traders get NFA okay for rice imports
AQ
06/05OLAM INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Inclusive, Sustainable, and Connected Coffee Value ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Olam International Ltd. (OLMIF) CEO Sunny Verghese on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/14Olam International Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Olam International reports Q2 results 
07/19Olam prices $100M US debt private placement 
05/14Olam International Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 6 607 M
Chart OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Olam International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,19  SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunny George Verghese Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ah Doo Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Shekhar Anantharaman Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Neelamani Muthukumar Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Pinard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD-0.49%4 832
NESTLÉ-3.05%253 455
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.22%67 266
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.63%63 414
DANONE-4.03%53 554
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.55%27 623
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.