Olam International : secures JPY 30.0 billion Medium Term Loan Facility

Leading global agri-business, Olam International ('Olam''), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Olam Treasury Pte. Ltd., has secured its second term loan facility (the 'Facility') aggregating JPY30.0 billion (approximately US$265.0 million) in the Japanese loan market.

The Facility consists of two tranches: (i) a JPY20.7 billion, 3-year tranche, and (ii) a JPY9.3 billion, 5-year tranche and is guaranteed by Olam. Proceeds from the Facility will be applied towards refinancing of existing loans of Olam and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

MUFG Bank Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Development Bank of Japan Inc. acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers & Bookrunners (MLABs) for the Facility, with Mizuho Bank Ltd. acting as Facility Agent. Barclays Bank Plc acted as the sole swap provider for the Facility. The Facility was syndicated by the MLABs in the Japanese loan market and oversubscribed during the book building process, with the final Facility amount being upsized from initial launch. In addition to the MLABs, 12 Japanese banks and institutions participated in the Facility.

Jayant Parande, President & Global Head of Treasury & Investor Relations of Olam said: 'We are extremely pleased to have completed our second Samurai loan facility in the Japanese market. The transaction is in line with our strategic objectives of lender diversification and tenor extension at competitive pricing levels. We would like to thank the lead arrangers and bookrunners as well as all the participating banks for their strong support for this transaction.'