OLB Group, Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2018 - Large increase in revenue due to the asset acquisition of three complimentary businesses.

New York, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLB Group, Inc. ("OLBG" or the "Company"), a fintech company, has significant increase in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Transaction and processing fees $ 3,169,647 Merchant cash advance revenue and other 17,835 Other revenue 29,133 Total revenue 3,216,615 Operating expenses: Processing and servicing costs 2,183,204 Salaries and wages 416,481 Outside commissions 104,827 General and administrative expenses 495,378 Total operating expenses 3,199,890 Income from operations 16,725

To visit the entire filling go to https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1314196/000121390018011534/f10q0618_theolbgroup.htm

Key Highlights

Over 8,500 Merchants

Proprietary Payments Gateway

Proprietary Merchant Boarding and CRM System

Omni Commerce Software Solution

Crowd Funding Platform

Currently the company has revenues of over $1,000,000 a month and the estimated revenues for 2018 are to be over $12,000,000 with positive earnings before interest depreciation and taxes (“EBITDA”)﻿ EBITDA.

We also plan to launch our merchant boarding system and several cloud based software products in Q4.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a commerce service provider that delivers fully outsourced private label shopping solutions to highly trafficked websites and retail locations. We provide end-to-end e-commerce, mobile and retail solutions to customers.

OLB Group, Inc. common stock is traded Over-The-Counter on the OTCQB under stock symbol: OLBG. Additional information about the Company can be found at http://www.olb.com

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement. issuers

For Investors Relations Contact: ir@olb.com 212-278-0900 EXT 211