Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  OLB Group Inc    OLBG

OLB GROUP INC (OLBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

OLB Group, Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

Second Quarter 2018 - Large increase in revenue due to the asset acquisition of three complimentary businesses.

New York, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  OLB Group, Inc. ("OLBG" or the "Company"), a fintech company, has significant increase in revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue:  
Transaction and processing fees $3,169,647
Merchant cash advance revenue and other  17,835
Other revenue  29,133
Total revenue  3,216,615
    
Operating expenses:   
Processing and servicing costs  2,183,204
Salaries and wages  416,481
Outside commissions  104,827
General and administrative expenses  495,378
Total operating expenses  3,199,890
    
Income from operations  16,725

                To visit the entire filling go to https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1314196/000121390018011534/f10q0618_theolbgroup.htm                                                                                                                                                                              
Key Highlights

Over 8,500 Merchants

Proprietary Payments Gateway

Proprietary Merchant Boarding and CRM System

Omni Commerce Software Solution

Crowd Funding Platform

Currently the company has revenues of over $1,000,000 a month and the estimated revenues for 2018 are to be over $12,000,000 with positive earnings before interest depreciation and taxes (“EBITDA”)﻿ EBITDA.

We also plan to launch our merchant boarding system and several cloud based software products in Q4.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a commerce service provider that delivers fully outsourced private label shopping solutions to highly trafficked websites and retail locations.   We provide end-to-end e-commerce, mobile and retail solutions to customers.

OLB Group, Inc. common stock is traded Over-The-Counter on the OTCQB under stock symbol: OLBG. Additional information about the Company can be found at http://www.olb.com

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the PSLRA of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement. issuers

For Investors Relations Contact: 
ir@olb.com
212-278-0900 EXT 211

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLB GROUP INC
06:21pOLB Group, Reports Strong Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/22OLB GROUP, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
08/03OLB GROUP, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation und..
AQ
07/18OLB : Introduces New product and services end of Q3 a Next day funding with inst..
AQ
07/17OLB Introduces New product and services end of Q3 a Next day funding with ins..
GL
07/11OLB : Introduces Omnisoft Cloud-Based Commerce Platform
AQ
07/10OLB Introduces Omnisoft Cloud-Based Commerce Platform
GL
06/25OLB Group Expands SaaS Commerce Solutions for SMBs
GL
05/15OLB GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale ..
AQ
05/15OLB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Chart OLB GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
OLB Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ronny Yakov Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Secretary
Roman Master Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLB GROUP INC67.50%0
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-11.87%423 715
NETFLIX76.09%147 193
NASPERS LIMITED-2.17%99 819
IQIYI INC0.00%20 523
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-24.46%17 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.