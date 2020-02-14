Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Old Chang Kee Ltd.    OCKL   SG1W49939232

OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

(OCKL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Chang Kee : Transition To Announcement Of Half Year And Full Year Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 06:23am EST

OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 200416190W)

TRANSITION TO ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Old Chang Kee Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to inform shareholders that following amendments to Rule 705 of Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist Rules"), which took effect on 7 February 2020, the Company will therefore transition to announce its financial results on a half-yearly basis.

In making this decision, the Board has taken into consideration the SGX's statement in its news release dated 9 January 2020, that the new reporting requirements pursuant to the amended Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules is in line with that of other global markets including Hong Kong, Australia, the U.K. and other E.U. countries. The transition to half-yearly results announcement will also allow the Company to consider and implement longer-term strategies.

Accordingly, the Company will not be releasing its financial statements in respect of the third quarter ended 31 December 2019. The next announcement of financial statements will be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 March 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET no later than 30 May 2020.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on material developments relating to the Company and the Group in compliance to its continuing disclosure obligations, as and when appropriate, and in accordance with the Catalist Rules.

By Order of the Board

Name: Lim Tao-E William

Designation: Chief Executive Officer

Date: 14 February 2020

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Jennifer Tan, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail:sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

Old Chang Kee Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:20:43 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OLD CHANG KEE LTD.
06:23aOLD CHANG KEE : Transition To Announcement Of Half Year And Full Year Financial ..
PU
04:34aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :transition to announcement of half year and full year fi..
PU
2019OLD CHANG KEE : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
2019CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
2019OLD CHANG KEE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
2018REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
2018OLD CHANG KEE : Promotion Of Group Financial Controller To Chief Financial Offic..
PU
2017CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
2017OLD CHANG KEE : The Results Of Annual General Meeting Held On 26 July 2017
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 89,8 M
Technical analysis trends OLD CHANG KEE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,74  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tao-E Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Keen Juan Han Executive Chairman
Yeow Chung Song Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Hui Shien Chow Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Su Ming Yap Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD CHANG KEE LTD.-1.33%65
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.02%163 775
YUM BRANDS4.58%31 509
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.7.56%25 351
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.4.12%19 806
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-6.25%16 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group