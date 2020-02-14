Old Chang Kee : Transition To Announcement Of Half Year And Full Year Financial Results

OLD CHANG KEE LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 200416190W)

TRANSITION TO ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Old Chang Kee Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to inform shareholders that following amendments to Rule 705 of Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Catalist Rules"), which took effect on 7 February 2020, the Company will therefore transition to announce its financial results on a half-yearly basis.

In making this decision, the Board has taken into consideration the SGX's statement in its news release dated 9 January 2020, that the new reporting requirements pursuant to the amended Rule 705 of the Catalist Rules is in line with that of other global markets including Hong Kong, Australia, the U.K. and other E.U. countries. The transition to half-yearly results announcement will also allow the Company to consider and implement longer-term strategies.

Accordingly, the Company will not be releasing its financial statements in respect of the third quarter ended 31 December 2019. The next announcement of financial statements will be in respect of the full financial year ending 31 March 2020, which will be announced on the SGXNET no later than 30 May 2020.

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on material developments relating to the Company and the Group in compliance to its continuing disclosure obligations, as and when appropriate, and in accordance with the Catalist Rules.

By Order of the Board

Name: Lim Tao-E William

Designation: Chief Executive Officer

Date: 14 February 2020

