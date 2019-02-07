Old Dominion Freight Line : Announces Revenue Growth of 15.2% for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
02/07/2019 | 07:04am EST
Quarterly Cash Dividend to Increase 30.8% to $0.17 Per Share
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) today announced financial
results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31,
2018, which include the following:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
% Chg.
2018
2017
% Chg.
Total revenue
$
1,026,944
$
891,117
15.2
%
$
4,043,695
$
3,358,112
20.4
%
LTL services revenue
$
1,011,259
$
877,192
15.3
%
$
3,982,658
$
3,303,611
20.6
%
Other services revenue
$
15,685
$
13,925
12.6
%
$
61,037
$
54,501
12.0
%
Operating income
$
218,845
$
143,457
52.6
%
$
817,051
$
575,886
41.9
%
Operating ratio
78.7
%
83.9
%
79.8
%
82.9
%
Net income
$
159,459
$
197,250
(19.2
)%
$
605,668
$
463,774
30.6
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.95
$
2.39
(18.4
)%
$
7.38
$
5.63
31.1
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
81,587
82,376
(1.0
)%
82,020
82,407
(0.5
)%
“Old Dominion delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter
of 2018, allowing us to complete the year with new Company records for
annual revenue and profitability,” remarked Greg C. Gantt, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. “We exceeded
$1.0 billion of revenue while maintaining an operating ratio below 80.0%
for the third straight quarter and were pleased to exceed $4.0 billion
of annual revenue for the first time in our Company’s history. The
consistent growth in our revenue throughout the fourth quarter reflected
the strength of the domestic economy and our ongoing ability to win
market share. We continue to win market share by providing shippers with
superior service at a fair price, which included 99% on-time deliveries
and a cargo claims ratio of 0.3% in the fourth quarter.
“The revenue growth for the fourth quarter was primarily due to a 12.9%
increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight and a 2.9% increase in LTL
tonnage. The increase in our LTL tonnage included a 6.5% increase in LTL
shipments that was partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in LTL weight per
shipment. This decrease in LTL weight per shipment, which we expected,
is consistent with the trend that we identified and explained earlier in
2018. Our LTL revenue per hundredweight benefitted from the decrease in
weight per shipment as well as the 1.0% increase in average length of
haul, as the changes to each of these metrics generally result in an
increased yield. The improvement in our revenue per hundredweight also
reflects our continued focus on individual account profitability, which
requires a consistent and long-term improvement in yield to offset our
cost inflation while also supporting the continued investment in our
business.
“Our operations were very efficient in the fourth quarter of 2018, with
an operating ratio that improved 520 basis points to 78.7% from 83.9% in
the fourth quarter of 2017. This improvement was primarily the result of
quality revenue growth, which allowed us to leverage certain costs, as
well as a decrease in our direct operating costs as a percent of
revenue. In addition, our fringe benefit costs as a percent of salaries
and wages improved to 30.7% as compared to 32.6% in the fourth quarter
of 2017. The combination of revenue growth and the improvement in our
operating ratio drove a 51.1% increase in income before taxes to $217.4
million. Quarterly earnings per diluted share, however, decreased 18.4%
to $1.95, due primarily to the $104.9 million net tax benefit included
in the fourth quarter of 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”
Cash Flow and Use of Capital
Old Dominion’s net cash provided by operating activities was $224.7
million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $900.1 million for the year.
The Company had $190.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at December
31, 2018, and its ratio of debt-to-total capitalization was 1.7%
compared with 4.0% at December 31, 2017.
Capital expenditures were $118.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
and $588.3 million for the year. The Company expects its capital
expenditures for 2019 to total approximately $490 million, including
planned expenditures of $220 million for real estate and service center
expansion projects; $175 million for tractors and trailers; and $95
million for information technology and other assets.
Old Dominion returned $97.2 million of capital to its shareholders in
the fourth quarter of 2018 and $205.8 million for the year. The 2018
total includes $42.6 million in cash dividends and $163.2 million of
share repurchases.
Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a first-quarter dividend
of $0.17 per share, which is a 30.8% increase to the quarterly cash
dividend paid in the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on
March 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on
March 6, 2019.
Summary
Mr. Gantt concluded, “Our strong operating performance for the fourth
quarter and throughout 2018 reflects the consistent execution of our
long-term strategy and relentless focus on delivering value to our
customers and shareholders. As we begin 2019, we remain committed to our
proven business model that has produced long-term profitable growth
throughout many economic cycles. This includes not only providing
shippers with superior service at a fair price, but also consistently
investing in our OD Family of employees and service center capacity to
sustain the momentum in our business. With a favorable economic outlook
and ongoing demand for our services, we believe Old Dominion is
well-positioned to produce profitable growth and increase shareholder
value in 2019.”
Old Dominion will hold a conference call to discuss this release today
at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors will have the opportunity to
listen to the conference call live over the Internet by going to ir.odfl.com.
Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register, download and
install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the
live broadcast, a replay will be available at this website shortly after
the call through March 7, 2019. A telephonic replay will also be
available through February 15, 2019, at (719) 457-0820, Confirmation
Number 6987290.
Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. We caution the reader that such forward-looking statements
involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and
results to be materially different from those expressed or implied
herein, including, but not limited to, the following: (1) the
competitive environment with respect to industry capacity and pricing,
including the use of fuel surcharges, which could negatively impact our
total overall pricing strategy and our ability to cover our operating
expenses; (2) our ability to collect fuel surcharges and the
effectiveness of those fuel surcharges in mitigating the impact of
fluctuating prices for diesel fuel and other petroleum-based products;
(3) the negative impact of any unionization, or the passage of
legislation or regulations that could facilitate unionization, of our
employees; (4) the challenges associated with executing our growth
strategy, including our ability to successfully consummate and integrate
any acquisitions; (5) changes in our goals and strategies, which are
subject to change at any time at our discretion; (6) various economic
factors such as recessions, downturns in the economy, global uncertainty
and instability, changes in international trade policies, changes in
U.S. social, political, and regulatory conditions or a disruption of
financial markets, which may decrease demand for our services or
increase our costs; (7) the impact of changes in tax laws, rates,
guidance and interpretations, including those related to certain
provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; (8) increases in driver and
maintenance technician compensation or difficulties attracting and
retaining qualified drivers and maintenance technicians to meet freight
demand; (9) our exposure to claims related to cargo loss and damage,
property damage, personal injury, workers’ compensation, group health
and group dental, including increased premiums, adverse loss
development, increased self-insured retention levels and claims in
excess of insured coverage levels; (10) cost increases associated with
employee benefits, including costs associated with employee healthcare
plans; (11) the availability and cost of capital for our significant
ongoing cash requirements; (12) the availability and cost of new
equipment and replacement parts, including regulatory changes and supply
constraints that could impact the cost of these assets; (13) decreases
in demand for, and the value of, used equipment; (14) the availability
and cost of diesel fuel; (15) the costs and potential liabilities
related to compliance with, or violations of, existing or future
governmental laws and regulations, including environmental laws, engine
emissions standards, hours-of-service for our drivers, driver fitness
requirements and new safety standards for drivers and equipment; (16)
the costs and potential liabilities related to various legal proceedings
and claims that have arisen in the ordinary course of our business, some
of which include class-action allegations; (17) the costs and potential
liabilities related to governmental proceedings, inquiries, notices or
investigations; (18) the costs and potential liabilities related to our
international business relationships; (19) the costs and potential
adverse impact of compliance with, or violations of, current and future
rules issued by the Department of Transportation, the Federal Motor
Carrier Safety Administration (the “FMCSA”) and other regulatory
agencies; (20) the costs and potential adverse impact of compliance
associated with FMCSA’s electronic logging device (“ELD”) regulations
and guidance, including the integration of related hardware and software
and the interoperability between legacy electronic automatic on-board
recording devices and ELDs; (21) seasonal trends in the
less-than-truckload industry, including harsh weather conditions and
disasters; (22) our dependence on key employees; (23) the concentration
of our stock ownership with the Congdon family; (24) the costs and
potential adverse impact associated with future changes in accounting
standards or practices; (25) potential costs associated with cyber
incidents and other risks, including system failure, security breach,
disruption by malware or other damage; (26) failure to keep pace with
developments in technology, any disruption to our technology
infrastructure, or failures of essential services upon which our
technology platforms rely, which could cause us to incur costs or result
in a loss of business; (27) the costs and potential adverse impact
associated with transitional challenges in upgrading or enhancing our
technology systems; (28) damage to our reputation through unfavorable
publicity; (29) the costs and potential adverse impact of compliance
with anti-terrorism measures on our business; (30) dilution to existing
shareholders caused by any issuance of additional equity; (31) the
impact of a quarterly cash dividend or the failure to declare future
cash dividends; (32) fluctuations in the market value of our common
stock; (33) the impact of certain provisions in our articles of
incorporation, bylaws, and Virginia law that could discourage, delay or
prevent a change in control of us or a change in our management; and
(34) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Our forward-looking
statements are based upon our beliefs and assumptions using information
available at the time the statements are made. We caution the reader not
to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as (i) these
statements are neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or
circumstances and (ii) the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and
projections about future events may differ materially from actual
results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the
statement is made, except as otherwise required by law.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload
(“LTL”), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and
national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our
service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided
through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the
continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also
provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core
LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services
including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain
consulting.
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Statements of Operations
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
1,026,944
100.0
%
$
891,117
100.0
%
$
4,043,695
100.0
%
$
3,358,112
100.0
%
Operating expenses:
Salaries, wages & benefits
515,529
50.2
%
482,233
54.1
%
2,075,602
51.3
%
1,802,440
53.7
%
Operating supplies & expenses
126,026
12.3
%
106,688
12.0
%
491,030
12.1
%
381,798
11.4
%
General supplies & expenses
28,104
2.7
%
27,793
3.1
%
119,180
2.9
%
107,733
3.2
%
Operating taxes & licenses
29,305
2.9
%
26,248
2.9
%
112,210
2.8
%
99,778
3.0
%
Insurance & claims
9,608
1.0
%
12,914
1.4
%
44,118
1.1
%
41,718
1.2
%
Communications & utilities
8,370
0.8
%
6,809
0.8
%
31,070
0.8
%
27,754
0.8
%
Depreciation & amortization
62,555
6.1
%
53,093
6.0
%
230,357
5.7
%
205,763
6.2
%
Purchased transportation
22,860
2.2
%
23,151
2.6
%
96,017
2.4
%
84,747
2.5
%
Building and office equipment rents
1,391
0.1
%
1,870
0.2
%
6,446
0.2
%
7,984
0.2
%
Miscellaneous expenses, net
4,351
0.4
%
6,861
0.8
%
20,614
0.5
%
22,511
0.7
%
Total operating expenses
808,099
78.7
%
747,660
83.9
%
3,226,644
79.8
%
2,782,226
82.9
%
Operating income
218,845
21.3
%
143,457
16.1
%
817,051
20.2
%
575,886
17.1
%
Non-operating expense (income):
Interest expense
138
0.0
%
362
0.0
%
189
0.0
%
2,154
0.1
%
Interest income
(1,211
)
(0.1
)%
(408
)
(0.0
)%
(3,113
)
(0.1
)%
(740
)
(0.0
)%
Other expense (income), net
2,567
0.2
%
(361
)
(0.0
)%
4,462
0.1
%
(1,360
)
(0.1
)%
Income before income taxes
217,351
21.2
%
143,864
16.1
%
815,513
20.2
%
575,832
17.1
%
Provision for income taxes
57,892
5.7
%
(53,386
)
(6.0
)%
209,845
5.2
%
112,058
3.3
%
Net income
$
159,459
15.5
%
$
197,250
22.1
%
$
605,668
15.0
%
$
463,774
13.8
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.96
$
2.40
$
7.39
$
5.63
Diluted
1.95
2.39
7.38
5.63
Weighted average outstanding shares:
Basic
81,496
82,282
81,924
82,308
Diluted
81,587
82,376
82,020
82,407
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Operating Statistics
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
2018
2017
% Chg.
2018
2017
% Chg.
Work days
62
62
-
%
253
253
-
%
Operating ratio
78.7
%
83.9
%
79.8
%
82.9
%
LTL intercity miles (1)
166,180
158,119
5.1
%
674,506
605,204
11.5
%
LTL tons (1)
2,275
2,211
2.9
%
9,379
8,519
10.1
%
LTL shipments (1)
2,870
2,696
6.5
%
11,748
10,736
9.4
%
LTL revenue per intercity mile
$
6.09
$
5.51
10.5
%
$
5.91
$
5.46
8.2
%
LTL revenue per hundredweight
$
22.24
$
19.70
12.9
%
$
21.25
$
19.39
9.6
%
LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges
$
19.16
$
17.30
10.8
%
$
18.38
$
17.20
6.9
%
LTL revenue per shipment
$
352.65
$
322.97
9.2
%
$
339.35
$
307.66
10.3
%
LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharges
$
303.80
$
283.60
7.1
%
$
293.42
$
272.97
7.5
%
LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)
1,586
1,640
(3.3
)%
1,597
1,587
0.6
%
Average length of haul (miles)
923
914
1.0
%
918
917
0.1
%
Average full-time employees
21,381
19,000
12.5
%
20,671
18,103
14.2
%
(1) -
In thousands
Note:
Our LTL operating statistics exclude certain transportation and
logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by
weight. These statistics also exclude adjustments to revenue for
undelivered freight required for financial statement purposes in
accordance with our revenue recognition policy.
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.
Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
190,282
$
127,462
Other current assets
515,947
457,191
Total current assets
706,229
584,653
Net property and equipment
2,754,943
2,404,459
Other assets
84,111
79,312
Total assets
$
3,545,283
$
3,068,424
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
-
$
50,000
Other current liabilities
356,732
301,049
Total current liabilities
356,732
351,049
Long-term debt
45,000
45,000
Other non-current liabilities
463,068
395,521
Total liabilities
864,800
791,570
Equity
2,680,483
2,276,854
Total liabilities & equity
$
3,545,283
$
3,068,424
Note: The financial and operating statistics in this press release are
unaudited.