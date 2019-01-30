Old Dominion Freight Line Linehaul Driver Named to America's Road Team

Log in
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE (ODFL)

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE (ODFL)
News 
01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

THOMASVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Goins, a linehaul truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was named to ATA’s 2019-2020 America’s Road Team.

0_medium_BILL_GOINS1.JPG


1_medium_OD_Vector_Cloisonne╠ü_flat_Large.png


           
            The American Trucking Associations (ATA) America’s Road Team is a select group of professional truck drivers who share superior driving skills, remarkable safety records, and a strong desire to spread the word about safety on the highway. After a rigorous selection process, Goins was selected out of 34 finalists to join the team of 18 representatives.

            A driver for Old Dominion since 2014, Goins has over 31 years’ experience in the trucking industry, accumulating over 2.8 million accident-free miles. A native of Cloverdale, Ind., Goins was the Grand Champion of the Indiana Motor Truck Association Truck Driving Championship in the 5-axel class in 2015 and he is an advocate and volunteer for the National Truck Driving Championships. In 2016, Old Dominion awarded Goins with the John Yowell “OD Family Spirit award,” recognizing his efforts to embody the characteristics of the late OD executive, John Yowell, through selfless dedication to others.

            “Bill consistently impresses us with his dedication to safe driving, helping others and representing Old Dominion’s values,” said Sam Faucette, vice president of safety and compliance at Old Dominion Freight Line. “We are proud to have him represent OD as a member of the 2019-2020 America’s Road Team and know he will have a positive impact on the future of this industry.”

With a culture focused on safety, Old Dominion’s drivers are consistently recognized for their professionalism and safe driving records. Goins follows in the footsteps of Rhonda Hartman, Old Dominion’s representative on the 2017-2018 America’s Road Team.

“These drivers represent the diverse experiences of the 3.5 million professional drivers across the country and will be able to bring their unique stories to new, critical audiences as part of America’s Road Team,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “ATA is very excited to begin working with this group of professional, respected drivers and see them continue spreading the positive image of the trucking industry. We are extremely proud of them, as are their companies and families.”

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through a network of 235 service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. To learn more about the company’s industry leadership, click here

# # #

Attachment 

Kate Redding
Old Dominion Freight Line
404-266-7578
kredding@webershandwick.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
