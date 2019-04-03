Log in
Old Dominion Freight Line to Reveal New Outfield Truck at the New York Mets' Citi Field

04/03/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

THOMASVILLE, N.C., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion Freight Line, a New York Mets partner since 2015, will have new and innovative three-dimensional in-stadium signage at Citi Field this season featuring a replica of an Old Dominion tractor-trailer. Located in right-center field above the bullpen, this activation is unveiling just in time for the Mets Opening Day against the Washington Nationals on April 4.

0_medium_truckpic,new.jpg


1_medium_fieldpicnew.jpg


2_medium_OldDominion_MLB_Lockup-1.jpg


The new signage is an opportunity to activate the 2019 season and continue longtime partnership with Old Dominion as the Official Freight Carrier of the New York Mets. The three-dimensional sign is in the shape of an Old Dominion truck, spanning 9 feet, 9 inches by 44 feet, 6 inches. Chicago-based exhibit and event marketing company Czarnowski completed the project work.

"The Mets are a longtime partner of OD, and we took the offseason to brainstorm a unique activation to show off our partnership,” said Dick Podiak, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Old Dominion Freight Line. “This three-dimensional truck is an exciting addition to Citi Field just above the bullpen. As the Official Freight Carrier of Major League Baseball and the Mets, creating this unique installation will help demonstrate how we go above and beyond to help our customers keep their promises. We’re looking forward to celebrating our partnership this season and have the truck ready for the first home game.”

The signage has working headlights, a horn and will be on display for the 81 home games in 2019, and multiple years following. Old Dominion’s signage is the only three-dimensional piece of field level signage and only interactive signage in the ballpark.

“We are excited and proud to creatively expand our partnership with Old Dominion Freight Line,” said Mets Sr. Vice President of Ticketing and Partnerships, Chris Zaber. “OD continues to be a great partner and we appreciate their investment in the Mets brand and product.”

John O’Shea, Director of Field Services at Czarnowski, who created the unique signage added, “At Czarnowski, we’re always up for a challenge, and Old Dominion’s project was just that. Our Denver team was excited to have an opportunity to work on something out of the box that required the latest equipment, technology and people to make it happen.”

This year’s partnership activities launched when Old Dominion moved the Mets to Port St. Lucie, Fla. for Spring Training on Feb. 4. Celebrations included a fan-focused sendoff with Mr. Met and Mrs. Met, activities at Citi Field and an appearance by Mets legend, Ed Kranepool.

For more information about Old Dominion, visit www.odfl.com or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFL_Inc and Facebook: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

 

About Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ("LTL"), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through a network of 235 service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. To learn more about the company’s industry leadership, click here

Attachments 

Kate Redding
Old Dominion Freight Line
404-266-7578
kredding@webershandwick.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
