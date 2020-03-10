Old Mutual : Acquisition of securities

TIDMOMU

RNS Number : 5713F

Old Mutual Limited

10 March 2020

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 04/20

10 March 2020

ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY THE PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT MANAGERS (SOUTH AFRICA) (PTY) LTD

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Old Mutual has received formal notification that Prudential Investment Managers (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd ("Prudential") has, in aggregate on behalf of its clients, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by the Prudential's clients now amounts to 5.05% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, Old Mutual has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited Namibia PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited Zimbabwe Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc Malawi Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations Sizwe Ndlovu T: +27 (0)11 217 1163 Head of Investor Relations E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com Tokelo Mauludzi T: +27 (0)11 217 1161 Investor Relations Manager E: tmulaudzi3@oldmutual.com Communications Tabby Tsengiwe T: +27 (11) 217 1953 Head of Communications M: +27 (0)60 547 4947 E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com .

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQJMMPTMTMBMMM