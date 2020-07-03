Log in
Old Mutual Limited    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/02
12.75 ZAR   +4.59%
08:12aIAIN WILLIAMSON : Old Mutual Appoints Iain Williamson as CEO
DJ
06/29OLD MUTUAL : Change in Directorate
PU
06/27Zimbabwe suspends stock exchange, mobile payments over 'economic sabotage'
RE
South Africa's Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent

07/03/2020 | 09:19am EDT
The Cape Town headquarters of Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual

South African insurer Old Mutual said on Friday it had appointed acting CEO Iain Williamson to the position permanently.

Williamson's appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country's biggest insurers following the abrupt dismissal of former CEO Peter Moyo in June 2019 after a conflict of interest dispute.

Old Mutual said it had conducted a "comprehensive" global search, but in the end had settled on Williamson, an actuary by profession.

Chairman Trevor Manuel welcomed Williamson's appointment after a year in which he steered the insurer through significant leadership and operational challenges.

"His steady hand, strategic mind, and authentic leadership style has been both refreshing and truly welcomed," Manuel said in a statement.

The insurer's shares, which took a hit amid a lengthy court battle that followed Moyo's dismissal, recouped some earlier losses to stand down 1.18% at 1157 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Mark Potter)

